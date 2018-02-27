Edition:
A Wrinkle in Time premiere

Cast members (L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling pose at the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles, California, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Ava DuVernay waves. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Oprah Winfrey arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Oprah Winfrey (L) and actor Angela Bassett greet each other. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Oprah Winfrey (L) and Storm Reid greet each other, as co-star Reese Witherspoon watches. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Oprah Winfrey and former NBA player Kobe Bryant greet each other. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Ava DuVernay (L) and screenwriter Jennifer Lee pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Storm Reid dances. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Rowan Blanchard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Bellamy Young. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Ava DuVernay poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Storm Reid poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Oprah Winfrey is interviewed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Chris Pine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Reese Witherspoon greets fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Storm Reid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Levi Miller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

