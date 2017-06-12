A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre
Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma comforts Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan during a ceremony at the club. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/POOL
Guests react to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Guests visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting raise their hands around a protester in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Orlando Police Department detain a protester near the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Orlando police department patrol officer Alison Clarke (L) is embraced by Christine Gogicos while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, reacts at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Liz Lockwood (C) reacts to visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Stones with messages for the victims and survivors are piled outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, wipes a tear at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
An Orlando first responder embraces Chelsea Nylen (R) as she reacts to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A guest strolls through the parking lot outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Liz Lockwood (R) embraces Leann Ferguson outside the Pulse nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A guest visits the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Memorial wreaths line the wall outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The Pulse Angels march to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
