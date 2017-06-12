Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 12, 2017 | 6:50pm EDT

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
1 / 20
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
2 / 20
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma comforts Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan during a ceremony at the club. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/POOL

Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma comforts Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan during a ceremony at the club. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/POOL

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma comforts Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan during a ceremony at the club. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/POOL
Close
3 / 20
Guests react to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Guests react to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Guests react to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
4 / 20
Guests visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting raise their hands around a protester in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Guests visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting raise their hands around a protester in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Guests visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting raise their hands around a protester in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
5 / 20
Orlando Police Department detain a protester near the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Orlando Police Department detain a protester near the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Orlando Police Department detain a protester near the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
6 / 20
Orlando police department patrol officer Alison Clarke (L) is embraced by Christine Gogicos while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Orlando police department patrol officer Alison Clarke (L) is embraced by Christine Gogicos while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Orlando police department patrol officer Alison Clarke (L) is embraced by Christine Gogicos while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
7 / 20
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, reacts at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, reacts at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, reacts at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
8 / 20
Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
9 / 20
Liz Lockwood (C) reacts to visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Liz Lockwood (C) reacts to visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Liz Lockwood (C) reacts to visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
10 / 20
Stones with messages for the victims and survivors are piled outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Stones with messages for the victims and survivors are piled outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Stones with messages for the victims and survivors are piled outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
11 / 20
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
12 / 20
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, wipes a tear at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, wipes a tear at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, wipes a tear at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
13 / 20
An Orlando first responder embraces Chelsea Nylen (R) as she reacts to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

An Orlando first responder embraces Chelsea Nylen (R) as she reacts to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
An Orlando first responder embraces Chelsea Nylen (R) as she reacts to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
14 / 20
A guest strolls through the parking lot outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

A guest strolls through the parking lot outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A guest strolls through the parking lot outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
15 / 20
Liz Lockwood (R) embraces Leann Ferguson outside the Pulse nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Liz Lockwood (R) embraces Leann Ferguson outside the Pulse nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Liz Lockwood (R) embraces Leann Ferguson outside the Pulse nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
16 / 20
A guest visits the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

A guest visits the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A guest visits the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
17 / 20
Memorial wreaths line the wall outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Memorial wreaths line the wall outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Memorial wreaths line the wall outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
18 / 20
The Pulse Angels march to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The Pulse Angels march to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
The Pulse Angels march to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
19 / 20
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Next Slideshows

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.

Jun 12 2017
Anti-Putin protesters detained

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Jun 12 2017
Anti-Sharia rallies set off duelling protests

Anti-Sharia rallies set off duelling protests

Protesters denouncing sharia law hold weekend rallies around America, prompting counter-protests in many cities.

Jun 12 2017
Best of Tony Awards

Best of Tony Awards

'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.

Jun 12 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast