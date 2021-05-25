A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed
Bettye and Robert Freeman raise their fists from their doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. The Freemans - self-described "children of the '60s" - simultaneously, solemnly raised...more
Robert and Bettye Freeman pose for a portrait on the front stoop of their home in Boston, May 18, 2021. Bettye, 71, is a former Massachusetts assistant attorney general for civil rights and dean of students at Northeastern University law school. "The...more
Robert Freeman, seen with his artwork, is an artist and retired art teacher who spent ages 9 through 17 in Ghana, where his father relocated the family from the United States in search of equality. Robert grew up seeing monuments raised to Black...more
Aaron Xavier Wilson holds a sign, bearing the same message used by striking Black sanitation workers in Memphis in 1968, at the Washington Mall, August 28, 2020. The 32-year-old was thinking of history when he made his sign. "I wanted to show that...more
Aaron Xavier Wilson, a Black international relations expert who works for a non-governmental organization focused on safeguarding democratic institutions, worries that Americans have self-segregated to such a degree - liberals in cities,...more
Bethel Boateng, 16, (left) and Natalie Boateng, 13, become overwhelmed with emotion yelling “I can’t breath” while taking part in a protest that halted traffic on the road leading to the airport in Denver, Colorado, June 6, 2020. "In that moment, on...more
Bethel Boateng poses for a portrait along Pena Boulevard in Denver, May 20, 2021. That sense has since given way to a realization that change can take a lifetime, which hit home when police killings of Black Americans continued after Floyd's death....more
Bethel Boateng and her sister Natalie Boateng pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard in Denver, May 20, 2021. "There has to be more consequences for police who kill," Bethel said. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Jessica Moore of Ullin, Illinois, attempted to hold dialogue with a counter-protester while rallying in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. The sundown town expelled its Black residents a century ago. "It made me feel sad that people didn't understand what...more
Jessica Moore poses for a photo on the street where she was photographed during last year's rally for racial justice in Anna, Illinois, May 10, 2021. "Now I look back and I'm proud of myself for standing up for something I believed in," she...more
Jessica Moore poses for a photo in front of a mural in Anna, Illinois, May 10, 2021. "I do plan on getting back into the aspect of working with protests and seeing if I can change the world still, after I have the baby," Moore said when asked about...more
Mother Brittany Elmore and daughter Brooklyn gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020. "Our voices are being heard right...more
Mother and daughter Brittany and Brooklyn Elmore pose for a portrait in front of a mural of George Floyd in Houston, May 23, 2021. Brittany recently gave birth to twin boys. "Honestly I'm afraid to bring African American boys into this world," she...more
Mother and daughter Brittany and Brooklyn Elmore pose for a portrait in front of a mural of George Floyd in Houston, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A photograph of a man reciting spoken word poetry at George Floyd Square taken by Lucas Jackson is rephotographed in the same location in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Next Slideshows
The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd one year ago.
Harrowing scenes from inside India's COVID nightmare
India's overall death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 300,000, with hospitals and crematoria overflowing and the health system overwhelmed.
Migrants cross Rio Grande into U.S.
Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.
In pictures: Destruction across Gaza after 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting
Palestinian officials put reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars in destitute Gaza, where medical officials said that 248 people were killed during...
MORE IN PICTURES
America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder
The U.S. marks the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, which prompted protests against racism and police violence and led to policing-reform efforts at the state and national level.
Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad
Shots were fired when police and protesters clashed in Baghdad's Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the killing of activists.
The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd one year ago.
Harrowing scenes from inside India's COVID nightmare
India's overall death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 300,000, with hospitals and crematoria overflowing and the health system overwhelmed.
Migrants cross Rio Grande into U.S.
Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.
In pictures: Destruction across Gaza after 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting
Palestinian officials put reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars in destitute Gaza, where medical officials said that 248 people were killed during the 11 days of fighting.
Congo volcano leaves death and smoking wreckage, but major city spared
A volcanic eruption in eastern Congo left a smoking trail of destruction that buried hundreds of houses and left residents searching for missing loved ones, before halting just short of the city of Goma.
Best of the Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Israel-Hamas truce holds after worst violence in years
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire continued to hold over the weekend after the fiercest fighting between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 Gaza war.