A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed

Robert Freeman, seen with his artwork, is an artist and retired art teacher who spent ages 9 through 17 in Ghana, where his father relocated the family from the United States in search of equality. Robert grew up seeing monuments raised to Black leaders and faces like his on Ghana's currency. He got a taste, he said, of an empowerment he has not felt in America. The 75-year-old was at the March on Washington in 1963. Robert has felt the high of a powerful moment, and the deflation as subsequent events - like the deaths of four Black girls in the Birmingham church bombing and the Capitol riots - that made him wonder whether change would come. "It was a disappointment that highlighted the lack of progress along racial lines," Robert said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close