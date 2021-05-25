Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 25, 2021 | 3:44pm EDT

A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed

Bettye and Robert Freeman raise their fists from their doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020.  The Freemans - self-described "children of the '60s" - simultaneously, solemnly raised their right fists. The crowd returned the salute. Their faces were flooded with pain, pride, sadness and strength all at once. "It was a passing of the torch," Bettye, a retired lawyer whose father was the first Black mayor of Montclair, New Jersey, said. "We've marched, we've protested. And maybe some of the sadness in my face is that we're still having to do this." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Robert and Bettye Freeman pose for a portrait on the front stoop of their home in Boston, May 18, 2021. Bettye, 71, is a former Massachusetts assistant attorney general for civil rights and dean of students at Northeastern University law school. "The meter hasn't moved that much," Bettye said, "and that's very distressing." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Robert Freeman, seen with his artwork, is an artist and retired art teacher who spent ages 9 through 17 in Ghana, where his father relocated the family from the United States in search of equality. Robert grew up seeing monuments raised to Black leaders and faces like his on Ghana's currency. He got a taste, he said, of an empowerment he has not felt in America. The 75-year-old was at the March on Washington in 1963. Robert has felt the high of a powerful moment, and the deflation as subsequent events - like the deaths of four Black girls in the Birmingham church bombing and the Capitol riots - that made him wonder whether change would come. "It was a disappointment that highlighted the lack of progress along racial lines," Robert said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Aaron Xavier Wilson holds a sign, bearing the same message used by striking Black sanitation workers in Memphis in 1968, at the Washington Mall, August 28, 2020. The 32-year-old was thinking of history when he made his sign. "I wanted to show that there is a continuity in this struggle and that the core friction points have not been resolved," he said. "This core issue of our humanity and our worth was still a point of contention." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Aaron Xavier Wilson, a Black international relations expert who works for a non-governmental organization focused on safeguarding democratic institutions, worries that Americans have self-segregated to such a degree - liberals in cities, conservatives in the countryside, for example - that they are unable to make progress on contentious issues. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Bethel Boateng, 16, (left) and Natalie Boateng, 13, become overwhelmed with emotion yelling “I can’t breath” while taking part in a protest that halted traffic on the road leading to the airport in Denver, Colorado, June 6, 2020. "In that moment, on that day, I felt like I was on top of the world," said Bethel, the Black daughter of Ghanaian immigrants. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Bethel Boateng poses for a portrait along Pena Boulevard in Denver, May 20, 2021. That sense has since given way to a realization that change can take a lifetime, which hit home when police killings of Black Americans continued after Floyd's death. Bethel wants to start an activist club at her high school to address racial equality - but also economic equality and police reform. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Bethel Boateng and her sister Natalie Boateng pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard in Denver, May 20, 2021. "There has to be more consequences for police who kill," Bethel said. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Jessica Moore of Ullin, Illinois, attempted to hold dialogue with a counter-protester while rallying in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. The sundown town expelled its Black residents a century ago. "It made me feel sad that people didn't understand what we were out there doing, that we weren't out here to destroy anything," she said. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Jessica Moore poses for a photo on the street where she was photographed during last year's rally for racial justice in Anna, Illinois, May 10, 2021. "Now I look back and I'm proud of myself for standing up for something I believed in," she added. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Jessica Moore poses for a photo in front of a mural in Anna, Illinois, May 10, 2021. "I do plan on getting back into the aspect of working with protests and seeing if I can change the world still, after I have the baby," Moore said when asked about her future plans. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Mother Brittany Elmore and daughter Brooklyn gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020. "Our voices are being heard right now. He's woken up the world with this tragedy," Brittany said. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Mother and daughter Brittany and Brooklyn Elmore pose for a portrait in front of a mural of George Floyd in Houston, May 23, 2021. Brittany recently gave birth to twin boys. "Honestly I'm afraid to bring African American boys into this world," she said. "But I hope by the time that they reach adulthood, we actually have changed the system and the way police treat us." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Mother and daughter Brittany and Brooklyn Elmore pose for a portrait in front of a mural of George Floyd in Houston, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A photograph of a man reciting spoken word poetry at George Floyd Square taken by Lucas Jackson is rephotographed in the same location in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

