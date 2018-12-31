A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018....more
Palestinian demonstrators run as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018....more
An Israeli soldier fires tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
Palestinians watch as demonstrators clash with Israeli troops, near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian hurls stones during clashes with Israeli troops, as Palestinians call for 'a day of rage' against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision over Jerusalem, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip January 26, 2018....more
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Mosab al-Tamimi, 17, who was killed during a confrontation between Israeli troops and Palestinian stone-throwing protesters, during his funeral near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 4, 2018....more
A refrigerator is seen inside a Palestinian house in the northern Gaza Strip January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians warm themselves inside their house in the northern Gaza Strip January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers on a street outside the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against U.S. aid cuts, outside the United Nations' offices in the southern Gaza Strip February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian assailant Hamza Zamarah, during his funeral in Halhoul, in the occupied West Bank February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian medic walks as tear gas was fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A worshipper holds a cross during a protest in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worshipper touches the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worshipper kisses a wooden cross during a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City April 6, 2018 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
An Israeli border policeman takes up position during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli border police officers take up positions during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli border policemen take up position during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, Israel, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A relative of Palestinian Yassin Al-Saradeeh mourns during his funeral in Jericho, in the occupied West Bank March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Relatives of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops at the Gaza-Israel border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters react during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People react as they evacuate deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, who was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People react as they evacuate deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, who was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Youth react after deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian bride sits in a car passing during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
A woman demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
A demonstrator uses a racket to return a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A worker on a crane hangs a U.S. flag next to an Israeli flag, next to the entrance to the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man walks next to a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli police officer argues with a Palestinian woman outside Jerusalem's Old City's Damascus Gate, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli policemen scuffle with a Waqf security guard, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot looks on during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises as Israeli soldiers are seen on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018....more
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018....more
The brother of Palestinian Shaher al-Madhoon, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, reacts over his body at a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 14,...more
A protestor is detained by Israeli security forces during a demonstration against the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A smoke from the tear gas fired by Israeli troops can be seen from the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, at the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A relative mourns as she carries the body of 8-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour during her funeral in Gaza City May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator ties the mask of his fellow demonstrator during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator runs for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Naksa, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators are seen as smoke rises from burning tires during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits to travel into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian nurse Razan Al-Najar, who according to health officials and a witness was killed by Israeli forces as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border, during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern...more
A relative of Palestinian Ezz El-Deen al-Tamimi mourns as she looks at his body during his funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Osama Abu Khater, who died of wounds he sustained after he was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian girl in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli policeman reacts during a scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The daughter of Palestinian Hamas member Abed Alkareem Redwan, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, is carried over her father's body during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians inspect a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man looks at the damage as blood stains a wall in a house where a Palestinian woman and her 18-month-old child were killed, in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators use slings to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
Palestinians use a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest, demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip September 10, 2018....more
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians run from tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Palestinians scuffle with Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018....more
The Palestinian mother of Kareem Kullab, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman waves a Palestinian flag during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli border police officer fires a weapon during clashes with Palestinians following an Israeli raid in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Israel's Nation State Law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near...more
A Palestinian girl takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Israel's Nation State Law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in...more
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip October 12, 2018....more
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A relative of Palestinian gunman Naji al-Zaneen, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A disabled Palestinian tries to remove Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 27, 2018. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Abu Lebda, 22, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, at the beachfront border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 9, 2018....more
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A man stands inside a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People stand next to a car and house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man is silhouetted as he stands near a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
