A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File photo SEARCH "JERUSALEM MUSTAFA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File photo SEARCH "JERUSALEM MUSTAFA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinian demonstrators run as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian demonstrators run as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018.

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli soldier fires tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli soldier fires tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018.

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
An Israeli soldier fires tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians watch as demonstrators clash with Israeli troops, near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians watch as demonstrators clash with Israeli troops, near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Palestinians watch as demonstrators clash with Israeli troops, near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian hurls stones during clashes with Israeli troops, as Palestinians call for 'a day of rage' against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision over Jerusalem, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian hurls stones during clashes with Israeli troops, as Palestinians call for 'a day of rage' against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision over Jerusalem, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip January 26, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A Palestinian hurls stones during clashes with Israeli troops, as Palestinians call for 'a day of rage' against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision over Jerusalem, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Mosab al-Tamimi, 17, who was killed during a confrontation between Israeli troops and Palestinian stone-throwing protesters, during his funeral near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Mosab al-Tamimi, 17, who was killed during a confrontation between Israeli troops and Palestinian stone-throwing protesters, during his funeral near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 4, 2018.

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Mosab al-Tamimi, 17, who was killed during a confrontation between Israeli troops and Palestinian stone-throwing protesters, during his funeral near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A refrigerator is seen inside a Palestinian house in the northern Gaza Strip January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A refrigerator is seen inside a Palestinian house in the northern Gaza Strip January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A refrigerator is seen inside a Palestinian house in the northern Gaza Strip January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians warm themselves inside their house in the northern Gaza Strip January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians warm themselves inside their house in the northern Gaza Strip January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Palestinians warm themselves inside their house in the northern Gaza Strip January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers on a street outside the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers on a street outside the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers on a street outside the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against U.S. aid cuts, outside the United Nations' offices in the southern Gaza Strip February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against U.S. aid cuts, outside the United Nations' offices in the southern Gaza Strip February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against U.S. aid cuts, outside the United Nations' offices in the southern Gaza Strip February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian assailant Hamza Zamarah, during his funeral in Halhoul, in the occupied West Bank February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian assailant Hamza Zamarah, during his funeral in Halhoul, in the occupied West Bank February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian assailant Hamza Zamarah, during his funeral in Halhoul, in the occupied West Bank February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian medic walks as tear gas was fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian medic walks as tear gas was fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A Palestinian medic walks as tear gas was fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A worshipper holds a cross during a protest in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A worshipper holds a cross during a protest in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A worshipper holds a cross during a protest in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worshipper touches the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A worshipper touches the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A worshipper touches the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worshipper kisses a wooden cross during a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City April 6, 2018 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

A worshipper kisses a wooden cross during a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City April 6, 2018 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A worshipper kisses a wooden cross during a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City April 6, 2018 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
An Israeli border policeman takes up position during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border policeman takes up position during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
An Israeli border policeman takes up position during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli border police officers take up positions during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli border police officers take up positions during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
Israeli border police officers take up positions during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli border policemen take up position during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli border policemen take up position during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
Israeli border policemen take up position during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against Trump's decision on Jerusalem, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, Israel, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, Israel, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, Israel, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A relative of Palestinian Yassin Al-Saradeeh mourns during his funeral in Jericho, in the occupied West Bank March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A relative of Palestinian Yassin Al-Saradeeh mourns during his funeral in Jericho, in the occupied West Bank March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
A relative of Palestinian Yassin Al-Saradeeh mourns during his funeral in Jericho, in the occupied West Bank March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Relatives of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops at the Gaza-Israel border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops at the Gaza-Israel border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops at the Gaza-Israel border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian protesters react during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian protesters react during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Palestinian protesters react during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People react as they evacuate deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, who was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

People react as they evacuate deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, who was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
People react as they evacuate deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, who was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People react as they evacuate deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, who was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

People react as they evacuate deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, who was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
People react as they evacuate deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, who was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Youth react after deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Youth react after deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Youth react after deaf Palestinian Tahreer Abu Sabala, 17, was shot and wounded in the head during clashes with Israeli troops, at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian bride sits in a car passing during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian bride sits in a car passing during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
A Palestinian bride sits in a car passing during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018.

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A woman demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
A woman demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator uses a racket to return a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A demonstrator uses a racket to return a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A demonstrator uses a racket to return a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A worker on a crane hangs a U.S. flag next to an Israeli flag, next to the entrance to the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A worker on a crane hangs a U.S. flag next to an Israeli flag, next to the entrance to the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
A worker on a crane hangs a U.S. flag next to an Israeli flag, next to the entrance to the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man walks next to a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man walks next to a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
A man walks next to a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli police officer argues with a Palestinian woman outside Jerusalem's Old City's Damascus Gate, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli police officer argues with a Palestinian woman outside Jerusalem's Old City's Damascus Gate, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
An Israeli police officer argues with a Palestinian woman outside Jerusalem's Old City's Damascus Gate, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli policemen scuffle with a Waqf security guard, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli policemen scuffle with a Waqf security guard, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Israeli policemen scuffle with a Waqf security guard, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot looks on during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot looks on during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot looks on during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises as Israeli soldiers are seen on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke rises as Israeli soldiers are seen on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Smoke rises as Israeli soldiers are seen on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The brother of Palestinian Shaher al-Madhoon, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, reacts over his body at a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The brother of Palestinian Shaher al-Madhoon, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, reacts over his body at a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
The brother of Palestinian Shaher al-Madhoon, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, reacts over his body at a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 14, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A protestor is detained by Israeli security forces during a demonstration against the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A protestor is detained by Israeli security forces during a demonstration against the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A protestor is detained by Israeli security forces during a demonstration against the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A smoke from the tear gas fired by Israeli troops can be seen from the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, at the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A smoke from the tear gas fired by Israeli troops can be seen from the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, at the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A smoke from the tear gas fired by Israeli troops can be seen from the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, at the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A relative mourns as she carries the body of 8-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour during her funeral in Gaza City May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative mourns as she carries the body of 8-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour during her funeral in Gaza City May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A relative mourns as she carries the body of 8-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour during her funeral in Gaza City May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator ties the mask of his fellow demonstrator during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator ties the mask of his fellow demonstrator during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator ties the mask of his fellow demonstrator during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator runs for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Naksa, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator runs for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Naksa, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator runs for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Naksa, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators are seen as smoke rises from burning tires during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators are seen as smoke rises from burning tires during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators are seen as smoke rises from burning tires during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits to travel into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits to travel into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits to travel into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian nurse Razan Al-Najar, who according to health officials and a witness was killed by Israeli forces as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border, during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian nurse Razan Al-Najar, who according to health officials and a witness was killed by Israeli forces as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border, during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 2, 2018.

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian nurse Razan Al-Najar, who according to health officials and a witness was killed by Israeli forces as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border, during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A relative of Palestinian Ezz El-Deen al-Tamimi mourns as she looks at his body during his funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A relative of Palestinian Ezz El-Deen al-Tamimi mourns as she looks at his body during his funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A relative of Palestinian Ezz El-Deen al-Tamimi mourns as she looks at his body during his funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Osama Abu Khater, who died of wounds he sustained after he was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Osama Abu Khater, who died of wounds he sustained after he was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Osama Abu Khater, who died of wounds he sustained after he was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian girl in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian girl in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian girl in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli policeman reacts during a scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli policeman reacts during a scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
An Israeli policeman reacts during a scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The daughter of Palestinian Hamas member Abed Alkareem Redwan, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, is carried over her father's body during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The daughter of Palestinian Hamas member Abed Alkareem Redwan, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, is carried over her father's body during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
The daughter of Palestinian Hamas member Abed Alkareem Redwan, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, is carried over her father's body during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians inspect a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians inspect a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians inspect a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man looks at the damage as blood stains a wall in a house where a Palestinian woman and her 18-month-old child were killed, in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A man looks at the damage as blood stains a wall in a house where a Palestinian woman and her 18-month-old child were killed, in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man looks at the damage as blood stains a wall in a house where a Palestinian woman and her 18-month-old child were killed, in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators use slings to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian demonstrators use slings to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators use slings to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 4, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians use a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest, demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians use a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest, demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Palestinians use a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest, demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip September 10, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians run from tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians run from tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Palestinians run from tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians scuffle with Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians scuffle with Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Palestinians scuffle with Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The Palestinian mother of Kareem Kullab, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The Palestinian mother of Kareem Kullab, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
The Palestinian mother of Kareem Kullab, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman waves a Palestinian flag during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A woman waves a Palestinian flag during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
A woman waves a Palestinian flag during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli border police officer fires a weapon during clashes with Palestinians following an Israeli raid in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border police officer fires a weapon during clashes with Palestinians following an Israeli raid in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
An Israeli border police officer fires a weapon during clashes with Palestinians following an Israeli raid in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Israel's Nation State Law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Israel's Nation State Law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank October 2, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Israel's Nation State Law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian girl takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Israel's Nation State Law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian girl takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Israel's Nation State Law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank October 2, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
A Palestinian girl takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Israel's Nation State Law and Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip October 12, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A relative of Palestinian gunman Naji al-Zaneen, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A relative of Palestinian gunman Naji al-Zaneen, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A relative of Palestinian gunman Naji al-Zaneen, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A disabled Palestinian tries to remove Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A disabled Palestinian tries to remove Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza October 19, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A disabled Palestinian tries to remove Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 27, 2018. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 27, 2018. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 27, 2018. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Abu Lebda, 22, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Abu Lebda, 22, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Abu Lebda, 22, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, at the beachfront border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, at the beachfront border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, at the beachfront border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 9, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A man stands inside a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man stands inside a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A man stands inside a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People stand next to a car and house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People stand next to a car and house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
People stand next to a car and house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man is silhouetted as he stands near a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man is silhouetted as he stands near a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A man is silhouetted as he stands near a house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
