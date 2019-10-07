Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park
Miniature replica buildings stand at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign marks the entrance to Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A 'Tower of Babel' stands at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A couple walks past Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign hangs at the base of Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Miniature replica buildings stand at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cross stands over Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A 'Grotto of the Holy Family' overgrown by weeds at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Stations of the Cross are overgrown by weeds at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The replica of the Pater Noster Sanctuary at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, frames Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign marks the entrance to Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cross stands in Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Stations of the Cross and other replicas are overgrown by weeds at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Miniature replica buildings stand at Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cross stands in Holy Land USA, a now closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong
Scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight in Hong Kong that drew the first warning from the Chinese military, after tens of thousands...
Protesters take to the streets as Hong Kong imposes emergency powers
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers in a dramatic move that enraged protesters who took to the streets of the...
All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Climate protesters block streets around world
Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions and avert an ecological disaster.
Climate change protests snarl up central London
Climate change protesters blocked traffic across London's government district of Westminster as they launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong
Scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight in Hong Kong that drew the first warning from the Chinese military, after tens of thousands marched peacefully wearing face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers that threaten them with a maximum of one year in prison for hiding their faces.
Protesters take to the streets as Hong Kong imposes emergency powers
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers in a dramatic move that enraged protesters who took to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city within hours.
All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Hong Kong's masks of protest
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers banning face masks that many protesters wear to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them.
New York Comic Con
HIghlights from the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City.