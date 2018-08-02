Aboard a migrant rescue ship
A migrant sits on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they are rescued in central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they were rescued in central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they were rescued in central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they were rescued in central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant takes a tea on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after he was rescued in central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they were rescued in central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they were rescued in central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant rests on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after he was rescued in central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marc Reig Creus, captain of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, write notes before the rescue of a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant rests on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Head mission of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms Riccardo Gatti talks with the Libyan Cost Guard before the rescue of a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marc Reig Creus, captain of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, sails to the rescue of a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants rest on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marc Reig Creus, captain of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, stands before the rescue of a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marc Reig Creus, captain of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, write notes before the rescue of a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat doctor Giovanna Scaccabarozzi talks with a migrant on board the Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marc Reig Creus, captain of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, write notes before the rescue of a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant rests on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marc Reig Creus, captain of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, looks at the position before the rescue of a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant rests on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
NGO Proactiva Open Arms members take part in a rescue in the central Mediterranean Sea August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants are seen on a rubber boat before their rescue during a search and rescue (SAR) operation by the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant stands inside a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A member of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms helps a migrant during the rescue of a rubber boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant floats on water during a search and rescue (SAR) operation by the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A migrant floats on water during a search and rescue (SAR) operation by the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants gesture from a rubber boat before they were rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation by the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
