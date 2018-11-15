Edition:
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

A French Navy Rafale fighter jet is seen aboard the upgraded aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, off the coast of Toulon, France, November 14, 2018. Europe's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the 260-meter-long (850-ft) vessel, which carries 1,700 personnel and whose tonnage is equal to four Eiffel Towers, is due to be deployed in early February 2019 in the Indian Ocean, according to military sources. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A French Navy Rafale fighter jet is seen aboard the upgraded aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, off the coast of Toulon, France, November 14, 2018. Europe's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the 260-meter-long (850-ft) vessel, which carries 1,700 personnel and whose tonnage is equal to four Eiffel Towers, is due to be deployed in early February 2019 in the Indian Ocean, according to military sources. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A French fighter jet Rafale takes off on the Charles de Gaulle. The French navy recently completed an 18-month mid-life upgrade of the Charles de Gaulle, costing 1.3 billion euros and taking 18 months, largely focused on modernizing facilities for landing and guiding aircraft. That came after heavy use given the retirement of Britain's carrier and intense operations between 2015-2016 in the fight against Islamic State militants. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A French fighter jet Rafale takes off on the Charles de Gaulle. The French navy recently completed an 18-month mid-life upgrade of the Charles de Gaulle, costing 1.3 billion euros and taking 18 months, largely focused on modernizing facilities for landing and guiding aircraft. That came after heavy use given the retirement of Britain's carrier and intense operations between 2015-2016 in the fight against Islamic State militants. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A Rafale fighter jet lands on the Charles de Gaulle. France will make a decision on the replacement of the Charles de Gaulle at the start of 2020, its armed forces minister said in October. The carrier has been in service since 2001 but Paris is looking to build a vessel that would take into consideration expected technological advances post-2030 and be capable of carrying a planned new Franco-German fighter jet. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A Rafale fighter jet lands on the Charles de Gaulle. France will make a decision on the replacement of the Charles de Gaulle at the start of 2020, its armed forces minister said in October. The carrier has been in service since 2001 but Paris is looking to build a vessel that would take into consideration expected technological advances post-2030 and be capable of carrying a planned new Franco-German fighter jet. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A French fighter jet Rafale prepares to take off on the Charles de Gaulle. Three other Western aircraft carriers have been built since the Charles de Gaulle was first deployed. The U.S. Navy's Gerald R. Ford and America, and the British Royal Navy's Queen Elizabeth, which cost about 3.1 billion pounds ($4.03 billion). Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A French fighter jet Rafale prepares to take off on the Charles de Gaulle. Three other Western aircraft carriers have been built since the Charles de Gaulle was first deployed. The U.S. Navy's Gerald R. Ford and America, and the British Royal Navy's Queen Elizabeth, which cost about 3.1 billion pounds ($4.03 billion). Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A view shows the upgraded Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A view shows the upgraded Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Technicians stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Technicians stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Technicians work near Rafale jet fighters on the airstrip. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Technicians work near Rafale jet fighters on the airstrip. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Rafale jet fighters fly above the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Rafale jet fighters fly above the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A French Navy Rafale fighter jet is seen aboard the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A French Navy Rafale fighter jet is seen aboard the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to French Defence Minister Florence Parly and French army chief of staff General Francois Lecointre as he stands on the bridge of the upgraded Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to French Defence Minister Florence Parly and French army chief of staff General Francois Lecointre as he stands on the bridge of the upgraded Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A French fighter jet Rafale prepares to take off. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A French fighter jet Rafale prepares to take off. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
The Charles de Gaulle is seen near Toulon, France. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
The Charles de Gaulle is seen near Toulon, France. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Technicians stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Technicians stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Crew members stand near French Navy Rafale fighter jets. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Crew members stand near French Navy Rafale fighter jets. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Marine officers stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Marine officers stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A French fighter jet Rafale takes off. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A French fighter jet Rafale takes off. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
French Navy Rafale fighter jets are seen aboard the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
French Navy Rafale fighter jets are seen aboard the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A Rafale jet fighter lands. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A Rafale jet fighter lands. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Technicians stand on the airstrip. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Technicians stand on the airstrip. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A E-2C Hawkeye plane flies above the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A E-2C Hawkeye plane flies above the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
