Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

A Rafale fighter jet lands on the Charles de Gaulle. France will make a decision on the replacement of the Charles de Gaulle at the start of 2020, its armed forces minister said in October. The carrier has been in service since 2001 but Paris is looking to build a vessel that would take into consideration expected technological advances post-2030 and be capable of carrying a planned new Franco-German fighter jet. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

