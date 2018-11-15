Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
A French Navy Rafale fighter jet is seen aboard the upgraded aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, off the coast of Toulon, France, November 14, 2018. Europe's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the 260-meter-long (850-ft) vessel, which carries...more
A French fighter jet Rafale takes off on the Charles de Gaulle. The French navy recently completed an 18-month mid-life upgrade of the Charles de Gaulle, costing 1.3 billion euros and taking 18 months, largely focused on modernizing facilities for...more
A Rafale fighter jet lands on the Charles de Gaulle. France will make a decision on the replacement of the Charles de Gaulle at the start of 2020, its armed forces minister said in October. The carrier has been in service since 2001 but Paris is...more
A French fighter jet Rafale prepares to take off on the Charles de Gaulle. Three other Western aircraft carriers have been built since the Charles de Gaulle was first deployed. The U.S. Navy's Gerald R. Ford and America, and the British Royal Navy's...more
A view shows the upgraded Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Technicians stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Technicians work near Rafale jet fighters on the airstrip. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Rafale jet fighters fly above the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A French Navy Rafale fighter jet is seen aboard the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to French Defence Minister Florence Parly and French army chief of staff General Francois Lecointre as he stands on the bridge of the upgraded Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A French fighter jet Rafale prepares to take off. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
The Charles de Gaulle is seen near Toulon, France. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Technicians stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Crew members stand near French Navy Rafale fighter jets. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Marine officers stand as French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A French fighter jet Rafale takes off. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
French Navy Rafale fighter jets are seen aboard the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A Rafale jet fighter lands. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
Technicians stand on the airstrip. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
A E-2C Hawkeye plane flies above the Charles de Gaulle. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS
