Aboard the USS Boxer
An MH-60S Sea Hawk is seen after it was landed on the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD-4) in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An U.S. Marine carries his machine gun during a regular training on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. Marine exercises on board of the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 15. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
USS Boxer ship sails near a tanker in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. Marine walks on the well deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
MV-22 Osprey aircrafts are seen on the deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. Marine maintains an AV-8B Harrier aircraft on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A radar is seen on the monitoring tower of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. sailor monitors the area aboard the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An MV-22 Osprey aircraft lands on the deck of the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 15. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. Marines grapple during their regular training on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. Marine carries his M240B machine gun during regular training on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. Marines maintain an AV-8B Harrier aircraft on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An MH-60S Sea Hawk lands on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. Sailors man the bridge of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. Navy push back the AV-8B Harrier aircraft on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Wings of MV-22 Osprey aircrafts are seen during sunset on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. Marine maintains an MV-22 Osprey aircraft on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. sailors move a CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
MV-22 Osprey aircraft takes off on the deck of the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. Marines maintain aircrafts on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. sailors man the bridge of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. Marines walk on the well deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. AV-8B Harrier aircraft lakes off on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S. Navy officer watches as CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft attempts to land on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
When we went to the moon
Images from the historic Apollo 11 mission, when man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a "public health emergency of international concern," saying the...
Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral as workers do preliminary work three months after a major fire gutted the medieval cathedral.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
When we went to the moon
Images from the historic Apollo 11 mission, when man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.
NYC's Diner En Blanc rained out
The secretive Diner En Blanc pop up dinner is hit with heavy rain in Battery Park.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a "public health emergency of international concern," saying the recent risk of its spread in the city of Goma and into Uganda had increased the threat.
Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral as workers do preliminary work three months after a major fire gutted the medieval cathedral.
Haitians bathe in sacred waterfall
Haitian pilgrims bathe in a waterfall that is believed to have healing and purifying powers after according to a legend, the Virgin Mary appeared atop a palm tree at the site.
Partial lunar eclipse on Apollo 11 launch anniversary
Images of the partial lunar eclipse on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.