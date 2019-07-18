Edition:
Aboard the USS Boxer

An MH-60S Sea Hawk is seen after it was landed on the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD-4) in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An U.S. Marine carries his machine gun during a regular training on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A U.S. Marine exercises on board of the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 15. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

USS Boxer ship sails near a tanker in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A U.S. Marine walks on the well deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

MV-22 Osprey aircrafts are seen on the deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A U.S. Marine maintains an AV-8B Harrier aircraft on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A radar is seen on the monitoring tower of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A U.S. sailor monitors the area aboard the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An MV-22 Osprey aircraft lands on the deck of the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 15. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. Marines grapple during their regular training on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A U.S. Marine carries his M240B machine gun during regular training on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. Marines maintain an AV-8B Harrier aircraft on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An MH-60S Sea Hawk lands on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. Sailors man the bridge of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. Navy push back the AV-8B Harrier aircraft on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Wings of MV-22 Osprey aircrafts are seen during sunset on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A U.S. Marine maintains an MV-22 Osprey aircraft on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. sailors move a CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

MV-22 Osprey aircraft takes off on the deck of the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. Marines maintain aircrafts on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. sailors man the bridge of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. Marines walk on the well deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 16. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A U.S. AV-8B Harrier aircraft lakes off on the flight deck of USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A U.S. Navy officer watches as CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft attempts to land on the USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea off Oman, July 17. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

