Abortion rights activists rally against new state bans
Ruby Shah, 24, attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Abortion rights activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis during a "Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action" rally hosted by the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Pro-life activist Boris Kizenko of Holmdel, New Jersey, right, counter-demonstrates at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Pro-choice supporters are seen on the steps of the old court house during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis during a "Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action" rally hosted by the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Beth Cope of Jersey City, New Jersey attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Demonstrators protest new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Alabama and Georgia, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Abortion rights demonstrators hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pro-choice supporters Angela Mayfield, Jen Nelson and a Georgia State Trooper look down on the crowd at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) holds a protest sign in front of a crowd of abortion rights demonstrators during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) addresses abortion rights activists during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Women dressed as handmaidens take part in an abortion rights rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) poses with an abortion rights demonstrator during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman dressed in costume inspired by Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale attends a protest against anti-abortion legislation in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Josh McLaurin, Georgia Representative District 51, attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Keaton, 3, is surrounded by pro-choice supporters at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A pro-choice supporter attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Tamara Stevens, a No Safe Seats Collaborative Alliances Team member attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A woman standing in the street with a 'my choice' sign is seen during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman holding a stuffed uterus stating 'mine' is pictured during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A man tries to get his view across the pro-choice supporters during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Hundreds of women protest on the steps of the Old Courthouse during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri, May 21. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
