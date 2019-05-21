Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 21, 2019 | 6:40pm EDT

Abortion rights activists rally against new state bans

Ruby Shah, 24, attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Ruby Shah, 24, attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Ruby Shah, 24, attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
1 / 28
Abortion rights activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Abortion rights activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Abortion rights activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 28
Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis during a "Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action" rally hosted by the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis during a "Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action" rally hosted by the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis during a "Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action" rally hosted by the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Close
3 / 28
Pro-life activist Boris Kizenko of Holmdel, New Jersey, right, counter-demonstrates at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Pro-life activist Boris Kizenko of Holmdel, New Jersey, right, counter-demonstrates at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Pro-life activist Boris Kizenko of Holmdel, New Jersey, right, counter-demonstrates at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
4 / 28
Pro-choice supporters are seen on the steps of the old court house during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Pro-choice supporters are seen on the steps of the old court house during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Pro-choice supporters are seen on the steps of the old court house during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
5 / 28
Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis during a "Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action" rally hosted by the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis during a "Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action" rally hosted by the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis during a "Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action" rally hosted by the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Close
6 / 28
Beth Cope of Jersey City, New Jersey attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Beth Cope of Jersey City, New Jersey attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Beth Cope of Jersey City, New Jersey attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
7 / 28
Demonstrators protest new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Alabama and Georgia, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators protest new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Alabama and Georgia, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Demonstrators protest new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Alabama and Georgia, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 28
Abortion rights demonstrators hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Abortion rights demonstrators hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Abortion rights demonstrators hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 28
Pro-choice supporters Angela Mayfield, Jen Nelson and a Georgia State Trooper look down on the crowd at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Pro-choice supporters Angela Mayfield, Jen Nelson and a Georgia State Trooper look down on the crowd at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Pro-choice supporters Angela Mayfield, Jen Nelson and a Georgia State Trooper look down on the crowd at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
10 / 28
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) holds a protest sign in front of a crowd of abortion rights demonstrators during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) holds a protest sign in front of a crowd of abortion rights demonstrators during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) holds a protest sign in front of a crowd of abortion rights demonstrators during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 28
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
12 / 28
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) addresses abortion rights activists during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) addresses abortion rights activists during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) addresses abortion rights activists during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 28
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
14 / 28
Women dressed as handmaidens take part in an abortion rights rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women dressed as handmaidens take part in an abortion rights rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Women dressed as handmaidens take part in an abortion rights rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 28
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Pro-choice supporters attend the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
16 / 28
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) poses with an abortion rights demonstrator during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) poses with an abortion rights demonstrator during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) poses with an abortion rights demonstrator during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 28
A woman dressed in costume inspired by Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale attends a protest against anti-abortion legislation in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

A woman dressed in costume inspired by Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale attends a protest against anti-abortion legislation in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A woman dressed in costume inspired by Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale attends a protest against anti-abortion legislation in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
18 / 28
Josh McLaurin, Georgia Representative District 51, attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Josh McLaurin, Georgia Representative District 51, attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Josh McLaurin, Georgia Representative District 51, attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
19 / 28
Keaton, 3, is surrounded by pro-choice supporters at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Keaton, 3, is surrounded by pro-choice supporters at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Keaton, 3, is surrounded by pro-choice supporters at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
20 / 28
A pro-choice supporter attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

A pro-choice supporter attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A pro-choice supporter attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
21 / 28
Tamara Stevens, a No Safe Seats Collaborative Alliances Team member attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Tamara Stevens, a No Safe Seats Collaborative Alliances Team member attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Tamara Stevens, a No Safe Seats Collaborative Alliances Team member attends the "Stop the Bans" rally in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
22 / 28
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
23 / 28
A woman standing in the street with a 'my choice' sign is seen during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A woman standing in the street with a 'my choice' sign is seen during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A woman standing in the street with a 'my choice' sign is seen during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
24 / 28
A woman holding a stuffed uterus stating 'mine' is pictured during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A woman holding a stuffed uterus stating 'mine' is pictured during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A woman holding a stuffed uterus stating 'mine' is pictured during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
25 / 28
Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen speaks at a protest against anti-abortion legislation at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
26 / 28
A man tries to get his view across the pro-choice supporters during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A man tries to get his view across the pro-choice supporters during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A man tries to get his view across the pro-choice supporters during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
27 / 28
Hundreds of women protest on the steps of the Old Courthouse during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri, May 21. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Hundreds of women protest on the steps of the Old Courthouse during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri, May 21. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Hundreds of women protest on the steps of the Old Courthouse during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri, May 21. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Next Slideshows

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

6:10pm EDT
On the frontlines of Tripoli

On the frontlines of Tripoli

The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces...

5:45pm EDT
Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Border officials are releasing migrants at bus stations to help ease the strain on crowded facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

2:50pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

2:00pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

On the frontlines of Tripoli

On the frontlines of Tripoli

The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.

Dozens of goats released into New York park to fight invasive plants

Dozens of goats released into New York park to fight invasive plants

The Riverside Park Conservancy brings in 24 goats as summer interns to feast on invasive plants, while teaching the local community about conservation efforts in the park.

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Border officials are releasing migrants at bus stations to help ease the strain on crowded facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions

U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions

The U.S. military deployed a carrier strike group, bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East earlier this month in response to what Washington said were troubling indications of possible preparations for an attack by Iran.

Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

U.S. southern plains states face more tornadoes, hail and heavy rain after at least 19 twisters tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

International World Beard and Moustache Championships

International World Beard and Moustache Championships

Highlights from the International World Beard and Moustache Championships

Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show

Scenes from the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast