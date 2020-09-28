Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day in front of the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of...more

Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day in front of the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicide in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

