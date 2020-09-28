Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 28, 2020 | 2:38pm EDT

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
1 / 21
A member of a feminist collective clashes with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A member of a feminist collective clashes with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A member of a feminist collective clashes with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
2 / 21
Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day near the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicide, in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day near the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of gender...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day near the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicide, in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
3 / 21
A member of a feminist collective holds a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A member of a feminist collective holds a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A member of a feminist collective holds a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
4 / 21
A member of a feminist collective hits a shield with a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A member of a feminist collective hits a shield with a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A member of a feminist collective hits a shield with a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
5 / 21
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
6 / 21
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
7 / 21
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
8 / 21
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
9 / 21
A member of a feminist collective holds a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A member of a feminist collective holds a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A member of a feminist collective holds a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
10 / 21
A woman covers her face with a handkerchief in a demonstration to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27. REUTERS/Jorge Lopez

A woman covers her face with a handkerchief in a demonstration to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27. REUTERS/Jorge Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A woman covers her face with a handkerchief in a demonstration to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27. REUTERS/Jorge Lopez
Close
11 / 21
Members of a feminist collective hold shields as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective hold shields as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective hold shields as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
12 / 21
A woman holds a handkerchief in a demonstration to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27. REUTERS/Jorge Lopez

A woman holds a handkerchief in a demonstration to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27. REUTERS/Jorge Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A woman holds a handkerchief in a demonstration to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27. REUTERS/Jorge Lopez
Close
13 / 21
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
14 / 21
A police officer is pictured behind her shield as she clashes with members of a feminist collective during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A police officer is pictured behind her shield as she clashes with members of a feminist collective during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A police officer is pictured behind her shield as she clashes with members of a feminist collective during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
15 / 21
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
16 / 21
Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day in front of the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicide in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day in front of the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day in front of the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of gender violence and femicide in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
17 / 21
Police officers use a fire extinguisher as they clash with members of a feminist collective during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Police officers use a fire extinguisher as they clash with members of a feminist collective during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Police officers use a fire extinguisher as they clash with members of a feminist collective during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
18 / 21
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
19 / 21
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
20 / 21
A member of a feminist collective gestures as she clashes with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A member of a feminist collective gestures as she clashes with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A member of a feminist collective gestures as she clashes with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Next Slideshows

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

1:24pm EDT
Wildfires in California's wine country

Wildfires in California's wine country

Wind-driven wildfires erupted in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country, midway through the traditional grape-harvesting period.

11:42am EDT
Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Louisville has become the latest flashpoint in U.S. protests against racism and police brutality after a grand jury decision cleared police of homicide charges...

9:33am EDT
Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

8:54am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wildfires in California's wine country

Wildfires in California's wine country

Wind-driven wildfires erupted in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country, midway through the traditional grape-harvesting period.

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Louisville has become the latest flashpoint in U.S. protests against racism and police brutality after a grand jury decision cleared police of homicide charges in the fatal shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

Memorable moments from 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Memorable moments from 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Defining moments from televised presidential debates.

Police clash with Portland anti-racism protesters after Proud Boys rally

Police clash with Portland anti-racism protesters after Proud Boys rally

Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon in a largely peaceful event but police clashed with anti-racism protesters and pushed back members of the press downtown.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pioneering Justice Ginsburg makes history again with U.S. Capitol honor

Pioneering Justice Ginsburg makes history again with U.S. Capitol honor

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, makes history again as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Dry winds fan wildfires in Argentina

Dry winds fan wildfires in Argentina

In the grasslands and mountainous terrain of Argentina's Cordoba province, dry weather and strong winds are fanning blazes that are on track to outpace previous years as firefighters battle to bring the flames under control.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast