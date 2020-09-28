Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A member of a feminist collective clashes with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day near the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of gender...more
A member of a feminist collective holds a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A member of a feminist collective hits a shield with a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A member of a feminist collective holds a hammer as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A woman covers her face with a handkerchief in a demonstration to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27. REUTERS/Jorge Lopez
Members of a feminist collective hold shields as they clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A woman holds a handkerchief in a demonstration to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27. REUTERS/Jorge Lopez
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A police officer is pictured behind her shield as she clashes with members of a feminist collective during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective take part in a protest to mark International Safe Abortion Day in front of the National Human Rights Commission building as they keep seizing the facilities of the organization to demand justice for the victims of...more
Police officers use a fire extinguisher as they clash with members of a feminist collective during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A member of a feminist collective gestures as she clashes with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
