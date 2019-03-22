Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Jet Airways and 9 Air Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, as well as a 737 MAX 7, grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows people approaching a grounded Icelandair Boeing 737 MAX airplane at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows a worker climbing up to a Turkish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows a Boeing fuselage being transported at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing airplanes, many of which are 737 MAXs, parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
