Pictures | Mon Apr 8, 2019 | 8:15am EDT

Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood performs Southbound at the Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Chrissy Metz performs I'm Standing With You. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Little Big Town perform The Daughters. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Lanco performs Rival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Luke Bryan performs Knockin' Boots. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile perform Travelin' Light. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Jason Aldean embraces Kelly Clarkson as they perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Miranda Lambert performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Keith Urban performs Burden. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Ashley McBryde performs The Snake with Eric Church. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Reba McEntire hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Blake Shelton performs God's Country. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Jason Aldean performs Can't Hide Red. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Maren Morris performs with John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Thomas Rhett performs Look What God Gave Her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Ashley McBryde poses backstage with her New Female Artist of the Year award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
George Strait performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Kacey Musgraves accepts the female artist of the year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform Keeping Score with Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn present the entertainer of the year award to Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Old Dominion perform Make It Sweet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Little Big Town perform The Daughters. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Kane Brown and Khalid perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray present the duo of the year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Jason Aldean performs Can't Hide Red with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Jason Aldean accepts the ACM Dick Clark artist of the decade award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Lanco pose backstage with their award for New Duo or Group of The Year award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
George Strait and Miranda Lambert perform Run. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Luke Combs performs Beautiful Crazy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile perform Travelin' Light. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Little Big Town introduce Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Luke Combs performs Brand New Man with Brooks & Dunn. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Thomas Rhett accepts the male artist of the year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Dan + Shay pose backstage with their awards for Duo of The Year award, Single of The Year and Song of The Year for Tequila. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Lauren Alaina, Carrie Underwood and Chrissy Metz perform I'm Standing With You. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Clint Black and Jessie James Decker present the award for single of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Eric Church performs The Snake with Ashley McBryde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Golden Hour. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Reba McEntire performs Freedom. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Reba McEntire presents. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
