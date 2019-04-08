Academy of Country Music Awards
Carrie Underwood performs Southbound at the Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chrissy Metz performs I'm Standing With You. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town perform The Daughters. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lanco performs Rival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Bryan performs Knockin' Boots. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile perform Travelin' Light. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Aldean embraces Kelly Clarkson as they perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs Burden. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ashley McBryde performs The Snake with Eric Church. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reba McEntire hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton performs God's Country. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Aldean performs Can't Hide Red. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maren Morris performs with John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Rhett performs Look What God Gave Her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ashley McBryde poses backstage with her New Female Artist of the Year award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
George Strait performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves accepts the female artist of the year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform Keeping Score with Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn present the entertainer of the year award to Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Old Dominion perform Make It Sweet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town perform The Daughters. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kane Brown and Khalid perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray present the duo of the year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Aldean performs Can't Hide Red with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Aldean accepts the ACM Dick Clark artist of the decade award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lanco pose backstage with their award for New Duo or Group of The Year award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
George Strait and Miranda Lambert perform Run. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Combs performs Beautiful Crazy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile perform Travelin' Light. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town introduce Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Combs performs Brand New Man with Brooks & Dunn. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Rhett accepts the male artist of the year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan + Shay pose backstage with their awards for Duo of The Year award, Single of The Year and Song of The Year for Tequila. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lauren Alaina, Carrie Underwood and Chrissy Metz perform I'm Standing With You. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Clint Black and Jessie James Decker present the award for single of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eric Church performs The Snake with Ashley McBryde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Golden Hour. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Reba McEntire performs Freedom. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reba McEntire presents. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
