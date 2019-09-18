Activist Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to the U.S.
Swedish 16-year-old youth climate activist Greta Thunberg sits amongst other youth climate activists at a news conference about the Green New Deal hosted by Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) on the Northeast lawn in front of the Capitol in Washington,...more
Artemisa Xakriaba, left, an Indigenous Amazonian youth leader from Guardians of the Forest, stands alongside Senator Ed Markey at a press conference on the Green New Deal on the Northeast lawn in front of the Capitol in Washington, September 17,...more
Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Environmental advocates including Greta Thunberg join Washington-area students at a school strike for the climate protest on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Greta Thunberg and other environmental advocates join Washington-area students at a rally on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Environmental advocates including Greta Thunberg join Washington-area students at a school strike for the climate protest on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest near the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Greta Thunberg sails past the Statue of Liberty on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019....more
Greta Thunberg completes her trans-Atlantic crossing in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft still grounded
Major U.S. airlines have canceled flights into December as a result of the MAX grounding, including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines, while...
Israel's Netanyahu fights for record fifth term
Israel's election was too close to call on Wednesday, with a partial vote tally showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tied with his main rival, former...
UAW workers strike against GM
The United Auto Workers launched the first company-wide strike at General Motors in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering about...
Democratic candidates stump in South Carolina
2020 Democratic presidential candidates speak at the Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting in South Carolina, a state party tradition dating back to 1876.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack
U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered a major increase in sanctions on Iran as Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said Tehran used in a crippling weekend attack on its oil facilities.
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft still grounded
Major U.S. airlines have canceled flights into December as a result of the MAX grounding, including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines, while Southwest Airlines Co has canceled flights into early January.
Israel's Netanyahu fights for record fifth term
Israel's election was too close to call on Wednesday, with a partial vote tally showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tied with his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz.
Street style at London Fashion Week
Stylish spectators at London Fashion Week.
UAW workers strike against GM
The United Auto Workers launched the first company-wide strike at General Motors in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering about 48,000 hourly workers had hit an impasse.
Democratic candidates stump in South Carolina
2020 Democratic presidential candidates speak at the Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting in South Carolina, a state party tradition dating back to 1876.
Battling the Amazon's raging fires
Brazil's government has deployed firefighters and soldiers to put out fires in the Amazon rainforest.
Wildfires rage in Brazil's Amazon
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.
At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020
President Donald Trump vowed at a rally in New Mexico to win the longtime Democratic stronghold state in the November 2020 U.S. election.