Activists face threats in lawless Amazon

Sister Jane Dwyer of Notre Dame de Namur, who was born in the U.S, holds a picture of Sister Dorothy Stang, an American nun and environmental activist, who was assassinated in 2005 in retribution for her work with landless farmers, after an interview with Reuters at her house in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 2, 2019. The phrase written on the picture of Dorothy reads "The death of the rainforest is the end of our life." Fourteen years ago, on a dirt road near a remote settlement in northern Brazil, a gunman paid by local cattle ranchers executed a U.S. nun who had spent much of her life fighting to save the Amazon rainforest and advocating for the rural poor. The 2005 killing of 73-year-old Dorothy Stang, who was shot six times in the chest, back and head, shocked the world. Her former colleagues, who still live near the town of Anapu in the state of Para where she worked, say the area remains as lawless and as dangerous as ever. "The people here are eager to plant trees, to preserve the forest, to keep it standing and defend it, even with their lives," said Sister Jane Dwyer, as she held a photo of her murdered colleague. "Because there are people here who have fled from gunmen and from threats." Their situation highlights the problem of policing the vast Amazon, where this year loggers, cattle ranchers, and farmers have been accused of triggering a sharp rise in fires and deforestation. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

