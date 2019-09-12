Activists face threats in lawless Amazon
Sister Jane Dwyer of Notre Dame de Namur, who was born in the U.S, holds a picture of Sister Dorothy Stang, an American nun and environmental activist, who was assassinated in 2005 in retribution for her work with landless farmers, after an interview...more
A plate placed on a tree near the site where Sister Dorothy Stang was killed, reads "In memory to the martyrs who were killed in the fight for the preservation of the rainforest and the agrarian reform in the Amazon" at Esperanca PDS, a sustainable...more
Vinicius Dos Santos, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, sits next to his family as he talks to Reuters TV at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. The Amazon fires have...more
Children pose on logs that were illegally cut from the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. Deep in the rainforest and far away from the corridors of power, protecting the Amazon is a...more
A man cuts acai berry from an acai palm tree at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ieda, 57, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, works with acai berry inside her house at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tunica, 67, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, embraces her granddaughter as her grandson smiles inside her house at Esperanca PDS, a Sustainable Settlement Project, in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A girl sits on a water well at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A rag doll hangs in the house of the family of Vinicius Dos Santos, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vultures are pictured on a tree at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vinicius Dos Santos, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, shows his son an acai palm tree to reforest their house at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho...more
The son of Vinicius Dos Santos, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, plays at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vinicius Dos Santos, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, bathes at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The wife of Vinicius Dos Santos, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, waters foodstuff at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tunica, 67, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, waters the plants next to her grandson at Esperanca PDS, a sustainable settlement project in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Children play on a soccer field at Esperanca PDS, a sustainable settlement project in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A family ride a motorbike past a security post at the entrance of Esperanca PDS, a sustainable settlement project, in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows cattle walking on a tract of the Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cross stands at the site where Sister Dorothy Stang, a U.S.-born nun and environmental activist, was assassinated in 2005 in retribution for her work with landless farmers at Esperanca PDS, a sustainable settlement project in Anapu, Para state,...more
A girl is pictured next to logs that were illegally cut from the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows cattle walking on a tract of the Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents play snooker at a bar in the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pupils play in the first school built at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cattle walk on a tract of the Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jose Pereira, 56, who is threatened by loggers and stockbreeders, works with cacao beans at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man works in the field at the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Children play next to logs that were illegally cut from the Virola-Jatoba Sustainable Development Project (PDS) in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows logs that were illegally cut from the Amazon rainforest in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows illegal deforestation at Esperanca PDS, a Sustainable Settlement Project, in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows illegal deforestation at Esperanca PDS, a Sustainable Settlement Project, in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man and his wife walk on dirt road at Esperanca PDS, a Sustainable Settlement Project, in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cows are pictured inside a farm near Esperanca PDS, a Sustainable Settlement Project, in Anapu, Para state, Brazil, September 6, 2019. PDS is a jungle reserve set aside for sustainable agriculture by small farmers. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
