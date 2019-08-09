Edition:
Activists gather at Hong Kong airport for three-day protest

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 9. Demonstrators crowd the arrivals hall at Hong Kong Airport, handing out anti-government leaflets and waving banners in a dozen languages in a bid to raise awareness among visitors ahead of weekend rallies planned across the city. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 09, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up placards for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up placards for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonatrator wears a helmet and a mask during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonatrator wears a helmet and a mask during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up placards for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up placards for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up a sign for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up a sign for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protester uses a laptop during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protester uses a laptop during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up a sign for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up a sign for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man watches a news conference of Honk Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on his phone as he overlooks an anti-extradition bill protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man watches a news conference of Honk Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on his phone as he overlooks an anti-extradition bill protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong airport, August 9. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

