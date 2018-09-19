Aerial icebergs
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. New NASA data on water temperature, depth and salinity has helped explain why the rate of ice loss at northwestern Greenland s Tracy glacier is almost four times the...more
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. Rising seas threaten low-lying cities, islands and industries worldwide. But projections for how high and how soon the rise will come vary wildly in part because...more
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 19, 2018. Better projections would be invaluable to governments worldwide. Britain s Environment Agency, for instance, foresees upgrades to a barrier on the Thames River to...more
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. A 2016 study in a journal of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences predicted that an event comparable to Superstorm Sandy, which flooded large swaths of the New York...more
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. Some of Greenland s glaciers are disappearing more rapidly than others, and understanding why is a key goal of NASA s mission. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. NASA s Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) project is a five-year, $30 million effort aimed at improving sea level rise projections by understanding how warming oceans are...more
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. Many more Greenland glaciers are in similar trouble. Researchers discovered last year that 67 glaciers were connected to the warmer, deeper layer at least 656 feet...more
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
