Aerial icebergs

An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. New NASA data on water temperature, depth and salinity has helped explain why the rate of ice loss at northwestern Greenland s Tracy glacier is almost four times the rate of the nearby Heilprin glacier. That s because the fresh water flowing from Tracy, which sits on deeper bedrock, is mixing with a layer of warm, salty water off Greenland s coast, accelerating the melting process, the researchers found. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

