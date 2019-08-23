Aerial parade over New York City
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly over the Statue of Liberty in New York City, August 22, 2019. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD Crown Copyright 2019/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly with U.S. Air Force F-35 and F-22 Raptor aircraft over New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD Crown Copyright 2019/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly with an U.S. Air Force F-35 aircraft over New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD Crown Copyright 2019/Handout via REUTERS
International military jet fighter demo teams, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Royal Air Force Red Arrows, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo team, fly over New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Air Force F-35 and F-22 aircraft accompany Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows as they fly down the Hudson River towards New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD Crown Copyright 2019/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly over New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD Crown Copyright 2019/Handout via REUTERS
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly over New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD Crown Copyright 2019/Handout via REUTERS
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows from the United Kingdom, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team fly past the One World Trade building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly with U.S. Air Force F-35 and F-22 Raptor aircraft over New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD Crown Copyright 2019/Handout via REUTERS
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows from the United Kingdom, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team fly past the Empire State Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows from the United Kingdom, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team fly over the Manhattan skyline. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly past the skyline of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows from the United Kingdom, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team fly past the One World Trade building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
