Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Britain, June 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base
Car sharing vehicles are seen at a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, May 20. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev
Marks left by vehicle tires are left in an empty parking lot at Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19. REUTERS/Drone Base
Parking lots stand empty at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A view of empty streets in Oia on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Small luxury yachts are seen in Krilo Jesenice marina, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Croatia, May 25, 2020. Picture taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Britain, Spain, Russia, Jordan and the United States are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions, even as cases worldwide surpass 8 million.
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...
Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London
Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and police trying to keep the two sides apart.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot
Masks and empty stands replace hats and around 300,000 people that would normally attend the five day annual racing event.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Britain, Spain, Russia, Jordan and the United States are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions, even as cases worldwide surpass 8 million.
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London
Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and police trying to keep the two sides apart.
Seattle high school graduates march against racial inequality
Seniors from Nathan Hale High School join a protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.
Scenes from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington
Protesters share moments of joy, grief and anger in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.
Pride returns to roots with protests for racial justice
Pride, which began as an uprising led by two transgender women of color at the Stonewall Inn in New York 51 years ago, returns to its roots as the LGBTQ community marches against racial inequality.