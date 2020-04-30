Edition:
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

An empty view of St. Peter's Square and the Basilica on Palm Sunday in Vatican City, April 5. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A satellite image shows the Central Park field hospital in New York City, April 6. &nbsp;©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
A satellite image shows the coronavirus testing site at the TIAA Bank Field stadium parking lot in Jacksonville, Florida, March 29. &nbsp;©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
An aerial view of the performance of dancer Su Sevda Uzun from a terrace of her friend's home, accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu which they organize regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
An empty freeway intersection&nbsp;in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A field hospital in Shoreline, Washington, March 31. &nbsp;©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
