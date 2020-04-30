Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
An empty view of St. Peter's Square and the Basilica on Palm Sunday in Vatican City, April 5. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A satellite image shows the Central Park field hospital in New York City, April 6. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
A satellite image shows the coronavirus testing site at the TIAA Bank Field stadium parking lot in Jacksonville, Florida, March 29. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the performance of dancer Su Sevda Uzun from a terrace of her friend's home, accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu which they organize regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13. ...more
The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A field hospital in Shoreline, Washington, March 31. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
