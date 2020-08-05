Edition:
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station amid the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station amid the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of Jerusalem's Old Station amid the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
An aerial picture of Indonesian Muslims offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Great Mosque of Al-Azhar in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 31, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

An aerial picture of Indonesian Muslims offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Great Mosque of Al-Azhar in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 31, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
An aerial picture of Indonesian Muslims offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the Great Mosque of Al-Azhar in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 31, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
People practice social distancing as they visit a beach during the coronavirus outbreak, in Chipiona, Spain July 25, 2020. Facebook/Local police Chipiona-092 via REUTERS

People practice social distancing as they visit a beach during the coronavirus outbreak, in Chipiona, Spain July 25, 2020. Facebook/Local police Chipiona-092 via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
People practice social distancing as they visit a beach during the coronavirus outbreak, in Chipiona, Spain July 25, 2020. Facebook/Local police Chipiona-092 via REUTERS
An aerial view of the Taguatinga Cemetery as workers prepare graves provided for free by the government to socially vulnerable people in Brasilia, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view of the Taguatinga Cemetery as workers prepare graves provided for free by the government to socially vulnerable people in Brasilia, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
An aerial view of the Taguatinga Cemetery as workers prepare graves provided for free by the government to socially vulnerable people in Brasilia, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People are seen playing with balls, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People are seen playing with balls, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
People are seen playing with balls, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Surfers wait for waves, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 25. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Surfers wait for waves, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 25. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Surfers wait for waves, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 25. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, July 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, July 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, July 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Residents line up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents line up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Residents line up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People swim at a swimming pool at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism, in Dubai, July 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah &nbsp;

People swim at a swimming pool at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism, in Dubai, July 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
People swim at a swimming pool at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism, in Dubai, July 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah  
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Britain, June 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Britain, June 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville  

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Britain, June 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville  
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base

Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base
Car sharing vehicles are seen at a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, May 20. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev

Car sharing vehicles are seen at a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, May 20. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Car sharing vehicles are seen at a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, May 20. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev
Marks left by vehicle tires are left in an empty parking lot at Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Marks left by vehicle tires are left in an empty parking lot at Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Marks left by vehicle tires are left in an empty parking lot at Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19. REUTERS/Drone Base

Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19. REUTERS/Drone Base
Parking lots stand empty at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Parking lots stand empty at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Parking lots stand empty at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  
The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A view of empty streets in Oia on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of empty streets in Oia on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A view of empty streets in Oia on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Small luxury yachts are seen in Krilo Jesenice marina, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Croatia, May 25, 2020. Picture taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Small luxury yachts are seen in Krilo Jesenice marina, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Croatia, May 25, 2020. Picture taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Small luxury yachts are seen in Krilo Jesenice marina, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Croatia, May 25, 2020. Picture taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

