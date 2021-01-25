Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Municipality workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia,...more
A temporary mortuary is seen in the grounds of a former RAF rehabilitation hospital at Headley Court in Epsom, Britain, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
People wait in their cars to get tested for the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel January 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Swimmers are seen at the beach during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
People who died from the coronavirus are buried at Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Wreaths are placed on graves next to newly opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Vehicles wait at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Nova Iguacu cemetery in Nova Iguacu city, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Culled mink are buried in a farm where numerous animals tested positive for the coronavirus, near the village of Kaloneri, Greece, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A closed chairlift is seen at the ski resort of Passo Tonale in the Dolomites which has become a virtual ghost town after the government closed everything down amid rising coronavirus infections, in Passo del Tonale, Italy, November 26, 2020....more
Graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Empty streets are seen after Senegal imposed a new state of emergency and curfew as COVID-19 cases surge in Dakar, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An employee of the Kozani municipality's veterinary service wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to an excavator carrying culled mink, during the culling of the whole herd on a farm where numerous animals tested positive, near the...more
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Drone footage reveals Taksim Square during a two-day curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie during a preview for the members of the media of Tel Aviv municipality's "sail-in" floating cinema, at HaYarkon Park's boating lake in Tel Aviv, Israel August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An aerial view of the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Israeli police check cars as Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemed, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
A drone picture shows the beach in Tel Aviv after Israel imposed a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
