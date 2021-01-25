Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jan 25, 2021 | 5:27pm EST

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 24
Municipality workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Municipality workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Municipality workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
2 / 24
A temporary mortuary is seen in the grounds of a former RAF rehabilitation hospital at Headley Court in Epsom, Britain, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

A temporary mortuary is seen in the grounds of a former RAF rehabilitation hospital at Headley Court in Epsom, Britain, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A temporary mortuary is seen in the grounds of a former RAF rehabilitation hospital at Headley Court in Epsom, Britain, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Close
3 / 24
People wait in their cars to get tested for the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel January 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

People wait in their cars to get tested for the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel January 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
People wait in their cars to get tested for the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel January 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 24
Swimmers are seen at the beach during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Swimmers are seen at the beach during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Swimmers are seen at the beach during a lockdown in Trat province, Koh Chang island, Thailand January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 24
An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Close
6 / 24
People who died from the coronavirus are buried at Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

People who died from the coronavirus are buried at Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
People who died from the coronavirus are buried at Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
7 / 24
An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Close
8 / 24
Wreaths are placed on graves next to newly opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Wreaths are placed on graves next to newly opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Wreaths are placed on graves next to newly opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 24
Vehicles wait at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Vehicles wait at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Vehicles wait at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
10 / 24
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 24
An aerial view of the Nova Iguacu cemetery in Nova Iguacu city, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An aerial view of the Nova Iguacu cemetery in Nova Iguacu city, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
An aerial view of the Nova Iguacu cemetery in Nova Iguacu city, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 24
Culled mink are buried in a farm where numerous animals tested positive for the coronavirus, near the village of Kaloneri, Greece, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Culled mink are buried in a farm where numerous animals tested positive for the coronavirus, near the village of Kaloneri, Greece, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Culled mink are buried in a farm where numerous animals tested positive for the coronavirus, near the village of Kaloneri, Greece, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
13 / 24
A closed chairlift is seen at the ski resort of Passo Tonale in the Dolomites which has become a virtual ghost town after the government closed everything down amid rising coronavirus infections, in Passo del Tonale, Italy, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matteo Berlenga

A closed chairlift is seen at the ski resort of Passo Tonale in the Dolomites which has become a virtual ghost town after the government closed everything down amid rising coronavirus infections, in Passo del Tonale, Italy, November 26, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
A closed chairlift is seen at the ski resort of Passo Tonale in the Dolomites which has become a virtual ghost town after the government closed everything down amid rising coronavirus infections, in Passo del Tonale, Italy, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matteo Berlenga
Close
14 / 24
Graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
15 / 24
Empty streets are seen after Senegal imposed a new state of emergency and curfew as COVID-19 cases surge in Dakar, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Empty streets are seen after Senegal imposed a new state of emergency and curfew as COVID-19 cases surge in Dakar, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Empty streets are seen after Senegal imposed a new state of emergency and curfew as COVID-19 cases surge in Dakar, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 24
An employee of the Kozani municipality's veterinary service wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to an excavator carrying culled mink, during the culling of the whole herd on a farm where numerous animals tested positive, near the village of Kaloneri, Greece, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

An employee of the Kozani municipality's veterinary service wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to an excavator carrying culled mink, during the culling of the whole herd on a farm where numerous animals tested positive, near the...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
An employee of the Kozani municipality's veterinary service wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to an excavator carrying culled mink, during the culling of the whole herd on a farm where numerous animals tested positive, near the village of Kaloneri, Greece, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
17 / 24
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
18 / 24
Drone footage reveals Taksim Square during a two-day curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Drone footage reveals Taksim Square during a two-day curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Drone footage reveals Taksim Square during a two-day curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Close
19 / 24
People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie during a preview for the members of the media of Tel Aviv municipality's "sail-in" floating cinema, at HaYarkon Park's boating lake in Tel Aviv, Israel August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie during a preview for the members of the media of Tel Aviv municipality's "sail-in" floating cinema, at HaYarkon Park's boating lake in Tel Aviv, Israel August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie during a preview for the members of the media of Tel Aviv municipality's "sail-in" floating cinema, at HaYarkon Park's boating lake in Tel Aviv, Israel August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 24
An aerial view of the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An aerial view of the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
An aerial view of the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
21 / 24
People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
22 / 24
Israeli police check cars as Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemed, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Israeli police check cars as Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemed, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Israeli police check cars as Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemed, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
23 / 24
A drone picture shows the beach in Tel Aviv after Israel imposed a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A drone picture shows the beach in Tel Aviv after Israel imposed a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
A drone picture shows the beach in Tel Aviv after Israel imposed a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Tel Aviv, Israel September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
COVID-fighting robots

COVID-fighting robots

Next Slideshows

COVID-fighting robots

COVID-fighting robots

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

3:17pm EST
Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.

12:32pm EST
United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

Nearly 11 months after the recording its first death, the UK has the world s fifth-worst official death toll and now battles more infectious variants of the...

9:07am EST
Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police...

Jan 24 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID-fighting robots

COVID-fighting robots

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

Nearly 11 months after the recording its first death, the UK has the world s fifth-worst official death toll and now battles more infectious variants of the coronavirus that scientists fear could be more deadly.

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Hong Kong neighborhood locked down after COVID outbreak

Hong Kong neighborhood locked down after COVID outbreak

Hong Kong's government locked down Jordan, an area of Kowloon peninsula, after an outbreak of the coronavirus, saying 10,000 residents must stay home until they have been tested and the results largely determined.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast