Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic. Officials said most of those killed were schoolgirls. Some families were still searching hospitals for their children. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

