Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68
An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. The death toll from a bomb attack outside a school in the Afghan capital Kabul has risen to 68, officials said, with doctors struggling to care for 165...more
People stand at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. Explosions on Saturday evening shook the neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, home to a large community of Shi'ites from the Hazara ethnic minority which has been targeted in the past...more
An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic. Officials said most of...more
An injured girl is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured person is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured school girl waits for a transport from one hospital to the other, after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured school girl is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan man cries next to his daughter's body after a blast, at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men carry the coffin of one of the victims of the explosion during a mass burial ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men carry the coffin of a victim of the explosion during a mass funeral ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives mourn next to coffins of two victims of the explosion during a mass funeral ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan men carry the coffin of one of the victims of the explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives mourn the victims of the explosion during a mass funeral ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men dig graves for the victims of the explosion during a mass funeral ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives pray next to a coffin of a victim of the explosion during a mass funeral ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men carry the coffin of a victim of the explosion during a mass funeral ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives attend a mass funeral ceremony for victims of the explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
