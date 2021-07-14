Afghan commandos battle Taliban insurgents
Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Afghan Special Forces travelling in a Humvee destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban take cover during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish...more
A civilian runs for cover as Afghan Special Forces and Taliban clash during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Afghan Special Forces tend to an Afghan National Army soldier injured during a firefight with Taliban, who tried to attack a district centre on Sunday, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Afghan Special Forces fires at Taliban after coming under heavy fire during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Afghan Special Forces confiscates a Taliban flag mounted on a tree during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post surrounded by Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Afghan Special Forces keep a watch as others search houses in a village during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a Humvee during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Afghan Special Forces sits on the rooftop of his Humvee as he arrives at the base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021....more
Members of Afghan Special Forces climb down from a Humvee as they arrive at their base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021....more
Members of Afghan Special Forces regroup after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Traffic is stopped as members of Afghan Special Forces regroup after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Afghan Special Forces speaks to a resident as others search his house during a mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A convoy of Afghan Special Forces is seen during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post surrounded by Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People watch as the convoy of Afghan Special Forces passes through a market during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Afghan Special Forces speaks to a resident as others search his house during a mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A militiaman loads his rifle as Afghan Special Forces visit a district centre during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Afghan Special Forces stops traffic as the convoy of Afghan Special Forces passes through during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post surrounded by Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021....more
A boy watches as the convoy of Afghan Special Forces passes through a market during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Afghan Special Forces keeps a watch as others search a house during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Afghan Special Forces get ready for a rescue mission minutes after arriving from a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Afghan Special Forces prays on a highway before a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
