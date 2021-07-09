Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jul 8, 2021 | 8:27pm EDT

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
1 / 25
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 25
An Afghan National Army officer keeps watch as he sits on a army vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army officer keeps watch as he sits on a army vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army officer keeps watch as he sits on a army vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 25
Afghan Commandos arrive to reinforce the security forces in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, after Taliban recently captured neighborhood districts of Badakhshan, July 4, 2021. Afghanistan Ministry of Defence//Handout via REUTERS

Afghan Commandos arrive to reinforce the security forces in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, after Taliban recently captured neighborhood districts of Badakhshan, July 4, 2021. Afghanistan Ministry of Defence//Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Afghan Commandos arrive to reinforce the security forces in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, after Taliban recently captured neighborhood districts of Badakhshan, July 4, 2021. Afghanistan Ministry of Defence//Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 25
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 25
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
6 / 25
A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, MRAP, is seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, MRAP, is seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, MRAP, is seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
7 / 25
An empty bed is seen inside a clinic in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An empty bed is seen inside a clinic in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
An empty bed is seen inside a clinic in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
8 / 25
Stretchers are seen outside the clinic in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Stretchers are seen outside the clinic in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Stretchers are seen outside the clinic in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
9 / 25
Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 25
A runway is seen at Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A runway is seen at Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A runway is seen at Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
11 / 25
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, as a man passes with his sheep, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, as a man passes with his sheep, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, as a man passes with his sheep, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
12 / 25
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier shaves near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier shaves near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier shaves near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
13 / 25
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 25
Afghan commando forces gather together in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Afghan commando forces gather together in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Afghan commando forces gather together in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
Close
15 / 25
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
16 / 25
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers rebuild a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers rebuild a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers rebuild a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
17 / 25
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard near a checkpoint which was recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard near a checkpoint which was recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard near a checkpoint which was recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
18 / 25
A tank with a damaged tire is seen in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

A tank with a damaged tire is seen in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A tank with a damaged tire is seen in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
Close
19 / 25
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan security forces member keeps watch in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
20 / 25
Afghan men inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Afghan men inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Afghan men inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 25
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
22 / 25
Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
23 / 25
Tanks arrive at a battlefield in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Tanks arrive at a battlefield in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Tanks arrive at a battlefield in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
Close
24 / 25
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Next Slideshows

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

8:14pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

5:44pm EDT
When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

9:38am EDT
Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning become only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century.

8:51am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning become only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century.

Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse

Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse

South Florida officials called off the search for survivors of the Surfside condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building.

England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark

England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark

Harry Kane struck an extra-time winner as England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley to reach the final of Euro 2020 where they will face Italy.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted

LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted

LGBTQ rights supporters gathered a day after violent groups opposed to a planned Pride march ransacked the office of Tbilisi Pride before the event could begin.

Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital have mounted a weeks-long hunger strike, with four men stitching their lips shut, to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast