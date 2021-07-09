Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces...more
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan National Army officer keeps watch as he sits on a army vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Commandos arrive to reinforce the security forces in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, after Taliban recently captured neighborhood districts of Badakhshan, July 4, 2021. Afghanistan Ministry of Defence//Handout via REUTERS
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, MRAP, is seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An empty bed is seen inside a clinic in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Stretchers are seen outside the clinic in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A runway is seen at Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, as a man passes with his sheep, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier shaves near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan commando forces gather together in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers rebuild a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard near a checkpoint which was recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
A tank with a damaged tire is seen in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch in an army vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Tanks arrive at a battlefield in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Next Slideshows
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup
The Tampa Bay Lightning become only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century.
MORE IN PICTURES
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup
The Tampa Bay Lightning become only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century.
Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse
South Florida officials called off the search for survivors of the Surfside condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building.
England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark
Harry Kane struck an extra-time winner as England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley to reach the final of Euro 2020 where they will face Italy.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted
LGBTQ rights supporters gathered a day after violent groups opposed to a planned Pride march ransacked the office of Tbilisi Pride before the event could begin.
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital have mounted a weeks-long hunger strike, with four men stitching their lips shut, to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.