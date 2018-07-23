Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile
Members of Afghan security forces arrive as an injured man sits on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum narrowly escaped a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home on Sunday from more...more
An injured man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum arrives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Dostum, who left Afghanistan last year after heavy pressure from Western donors including the United States, drove away from the airport in a...more
Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum arrives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Members of Afghan security forces carry a wounded man at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhan
Victims are seen transported on the back of a police vehicle after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Members of Afghan security forces carry a victim at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Victims lie on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen carry a wounded man at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An injured member of Afghan security force sits at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen carry a wounded man at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan soldiers carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
