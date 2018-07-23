Edition:
Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Members of Afghan security forces arrive as an injured man sits on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum narrowly escaped a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home on Sunday from more than a year in exile in Turkey over allegations of torturing and abusing a political rival. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
An injured man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum arrives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Dostum, who left Afghanistan last year after heavy pressure from Western donors including the United States, drove away from the airport in a motorcade only minutes before the explosion, which police said killed at least 14 people and wounded more than 50. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum arrives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Members of Afghan security forces carry a wounded man at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhan

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Victims are seen transported on the back of a police vehicle after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Members of Afghan security forces carry a victim at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Victims lie on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Afghan policemen carry a wounded man at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An injured member of Afghan security force sits at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Afghan policemen carry a wounded man at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Afghan soldiers carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
