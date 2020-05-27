Edition:
Afghanistan begins freeing 900 Taliban prisoners

Newly freed Taliban prisoners greet each other at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26. The Afghan government said it was in the process of freeing 900 Taliban members from prison on Tuesday, the biggest such release yet, and urged the insurgent group to extend a three-day ceasefire.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners walk in Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, May 26. The Taliban had announced a three-day ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday that ends the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, a move that was welcomed by both the Afghan and U.S. governments.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners gather at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners pray at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail  
A newly freed Taliban prisoner stands at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners greet each other at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners sit at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A newly freed Taliban prisoner takes a selfie as other have juice and biscuits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A newly freed Taliban prisoner looks on as he changes his clothes in Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners sit at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners sit at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners stand at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners change their clothes in Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners pray at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Newly freed Taliban prisoners sit at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 26.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
