Afghanistan votes

Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Election observers watch the counting of ballots at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan election workers arrange ballot boxes before counting at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan women cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
An Afghan police officer keeps watch at a checkpoint during the parliamentary election in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
An Afghan woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
An election official checks voter's documents with an UV flashlight at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
An Afghan woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
An Afghan election worker counts ballot papers at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Election observers watch the counting of ballots at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
An Afghan man casts his vote at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan men line up to cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
An Afghan man poses for a picture after casting his vote at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Afghan men line up to cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
An election official assists an Afghan man at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Afghan women line up to cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan men line up to cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan woman arrives to cast their vote at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
An Afghan woman looks through a ballot paper to cast her vote at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
An election official scans a voter's eye with a biometric device at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Afghan women arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kabul, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
An Afghan election worker counts ballot papers at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan women line up to cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
An Afghan election worker unlocks a ballot box for counting at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan police stand guard at a checkpoint during the parliamentary election in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
An Afghan woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan election workers count ballot papers at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Afghan women line up to cast their votes, as a policeman keeps watch on the roof at a polling station in Kabul, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
