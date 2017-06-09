Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 9, 2017 | 10:35am EDT

AFI Life Achievement Award

Actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 21
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 21
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 21
Actors Martin Short and Steve Martin sit next to actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Martin Short and Steve Martin sit next to actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actors Martin Short and Steve Martin sit next to actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 21
Director Woody Allen speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Woody Allen speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Director Woody Allen speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 21
Actors Steven Martin and Martin Short perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Steven Martin and Martin Short perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Actors Steven Martin and Martin Short perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 21
Actor Morgan Freeman holds a note card while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Morgan Freeman holds a note card while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actor Morgan Freeman holds a note card while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 21
Actress Diane Keaton speaks on stage as she receives an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton speaks on stage as she receives an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton speaks on stage as she receives an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 21
Actor Al Pacino walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Al Pacino walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actor Al Pacino walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 21
Actress Emma Stone speaks amid show attendees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone speaks amid show attendees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Emma Stone speaks amid show attendees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 21
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 21
Actress Lisa Kudrow speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Lisa Kudrow speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Lisa Kudrow speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 21
Actress Diane Keaton embraces director Woody Allen as she arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Diane Keaton embraces director Woody Allen as she arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton embraces director Woody Allen as she arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 21
Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 21
Actor Warren Beatty walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Warren Beatty walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actor Warren Beatty walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 21
Actress Meryl Streep blows a kiss while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Meryl Streep blows a kiss while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Meryl Streep blows a kiss while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 21
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Rachel McAdams arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 21
Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 21
Actress Candice Bergen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Candice Bergen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Actress Candice Bergen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 21
Actor Richard Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Richard Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Actor Richard Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 21
Actress Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Actress Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Next Slideshows

CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Jun 08 2017
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...

Jun 06 2017
Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Close to 1,000 pieces of Disneyland memorabilia including Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map hit the auction block.

Jun 01 2017
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

May 30 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast