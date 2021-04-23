Edition:
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

People wait for the announcement of the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. What is now known as George Floyd Square has been barricaded by residents against most vehicular traffic since the murder on May 25, 2020. Signs dotting the intersection declare: "No Justice, No Streets." REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People wait for the announcement of the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. What is now known as George Floyd Square has been barricaded by residents against most vehicular traffic since the murder on May 25, 2020. Signs dotting the intersection declare: "No Justice, No Streets." REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People dance after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. It was the venue for a bittersweet street party when a jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty of murdering Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
People dance after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. It was the venue for a bittersweet street party when a jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty of murdering Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A person places flowers at George Floyd Square after the verdict in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection. "We can memorialize George Floyd, we can create flower gardens, sculpture gardens, all kinds of things," said City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, whose district includes the intersection. An artist and Black transgender activist long before her 2017 election, Jenkins said her desire to build a center dedicated to social justice predates Floyd's death. "It doesn't have to be in the middle of the street obstructing traffic," she said. Jenkins cited a survey sent last year to about 4,000 people in the neighborhood that included two city proposals for reopening 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to vehicles. Of the 685 who responded, 41% voted to leave the fist in the intersection; 40% voted to move it to the side. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A person places flowers at George Floyd Square after the verdict in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection. "We can memorialize George Floyd, we can create flower gardens, sculpture gardens, all kinds of things," said City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, whose district includes the intersection. An artist and Black transgender activist long before her 2017 election, Jenkins said her desire to build a center dedicated to social justice predates Floyd's death. "It doesn't have to be in the middle of the street obstructing traffic," she said. Jenkins cited a survey sent last year to about 4,000 people in the neighborhood that included two city proposals for reopening 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to vehicles. Of the 685 who responded, 41% voted to leave the fist in the intersection; 40% voted to move it to the side. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Community activist Jeanelle Austin places a rose by the raised fist sculpture during a prayer walk on the day of opening statements of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021. One of the caretakers is Austin, who grew up a few blocks away and now tends to the flowers, signs, candles, stuffed toys and balloons placed at the intersection. She is working with members of the Floyd family to preserve, curate and exhibit the thousands of artifacts left over 11 months. "I knew that if we kept it looking nice, there wouldn't be a reason for the city to come in and bulldoze it and say: 'No one's taking care of it and so we're just going to get rid of it and open up the streets again,'" Austin said. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Community activist Jeanelle Austin places a rose by the raised fist sculpture during a prayer walk on the day of opening statements of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021. One of the caretakers is Austin, who grew up a few blocks away and now tends to the flowers, signs, candles, stuffed toys and balloons placed at the intersection. She is working with members of the Floyd family to preserve, curate and exhibit the thousands of artifacts left over 11 months. "I knew that if we kept it looking nice, there wouldn't be a reason for the city to come in and bulldoze it and say: 'No one's taking care of it and so we're just going to get rid of it and open up the streets again,'" Austin said. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Jay Webb mulches the garden at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. Webb, known around George Floyd Square as Jay the gardener, spread out soil, ready for the "butterfly- and bee-friendly flowers" he had planned. He insisted that if his truck could navigate around the fist, so could a bus if the barricades are lifted. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Jay Webb mulches the garden at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. Webb, known around George Floyd Square as Jay the gardener, spread out soil, ready for the "butterfly- and bee-friendly flowers" he had planned. He insisted that if his truck could navigate around the fist, so could a bus if the barricades are lifted. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Community organizer, Jay Webb, works on building a garden at George Floyd Square after the first week in the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Community organizer, Jay Webb, works on building a garden at George Floyd Square after the first week in the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A man gestures on a bench as the verdict announcement is expected at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. The intersection is dominated by the glowing red sign of the Cup Foods convenience store, where a clerk unwittingly set in motion the deadly arrest last May by telling his manager he believed Floyd had given him a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Billy Abumayyaleh, one of the four brothers who own Cup Foods, said the attention his store gets should be directed elsewhere. "They need to put the memorial right in front of the City Hall so they can all see what they did to George Floyd," he said. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A man gestures on a bench as the verdict announcement is expected at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. The intersection is dominated by the glowing red sign of the Cup Foods convenience store, where a clerk unwittingly set in motion the deadly arrest last May by telling his manager he believed Floyd had given him a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Billy Abumayyaleh, one of the four brothers who own Cup Foods, said the attention his store gets should be directed elsewhere. "They need to put the memorial right in front of the City Hall so they can all see what they did to George Floyd," he said. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
George Floyd Square the evening of the sixth day in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 5, 2021. The intersection is dominated by the glowing red sign of the Cup Foods convenience store, where a clerk unwittingly set in motion the deadly arrest last May by telling his manager he believed Floyd had given him a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Billy Abumayyaleh, one of the four brothers who own Cup Foods, said the attention his store gets should be directed elsewhere. "They need to put the memorial right in front of the City Hall so they can all see what they did to George Floyd," he said. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
George Floyd Square the evening of the sixth day in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 5, 2021. The intersection is dominated by the glowing red sign of the Cup Foods convenience store, where a clerk unwittingly set in motion the deadly arrest last May by telling his manager he believed Floyd had given him a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Billy Abumayyaleh, one of the four brothers who own Cup Foods, said the attention his store gets should be directed elsewhere. "They need to put the memorial right in front of the City Hall so they can all see what they did to George Floyd," he said. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Selwyn Jones, George Floyd's uncle, listens to music at George Floyd Square on the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. The spot where Floyd was killed is roped off and marked by an angel painted onto the black tarmac. Police are not welcome inside the barricades. Instead, the community tries to police itself, which can lead to tensions. One afternoon, Selwyn Jones was taking a cellphone picture of a monochrome mural of Floyd's face that gazes out at the square. A man in a van shouted at Jones to stop. "I'm George Floyd's uncle!" Jones yelled back. The man said he did not care whose uncle he was: no pictures. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Selwyn Jones, George Floyd's uncle, listens to music at George Floyd Square on the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. The spot where Floyd was killed is roped off and marked by an angel painted onto the black tarmac. Police are not welcome inside the barricades. Instead, the community tries to police itself, which can lead to tensions. One afternoon, Selwyn Jones was taking a cellphone picture of a monochrome mural of Floyd's face that gazes out at the square. A man in a van shouted at Jones to stop. "I'm George Floyd's uncle!" Jones yelled back. The man said he did not care whose uncle he was: no pictures. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People react after the verdict in the trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict in the trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
New Black City performs at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
New Black City performs at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An activist is photographed by the media at George Floyd Square two days before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 6, 2021. After Tuesday's verdict, Mayor Jacob Frey repeated his promise to soon reopen the square in a way that paid tribute to Floyd while allowing construction to begin on a long-planned $25 million upgrade to the bus route along Chicago Avenue. Frey also noted complaints about violence in the neighborhood, including the shooting death of Imez Wright, a volunteer who helped patrol the area, on March 7, the day before jury selection began in Chauvin's murder trial.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
An activist is photographed by the media at George Floyd Square two days before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 6, 2021. After Tuesday's verdict, Mayor Jacob Frey repeated his promise to soon reopen the square in a way that paid tribute to Floyd while allowing construction to begin on a long-planned $25 million upgrade to the bus route along Chicago Avenue. Frey also noted complaints about violence in the neighborhood, including the shooting death of Imez Wright, a volunteer who helped patrol the area, on March 7, the day before jury selection began in Chauvin's murder trial.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, visits George Floyd Square two days before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 6, 2021. In August, caretakers of the square circulated a list of 24 demands to be met before they would help officials reopen it, including investment in neighborhood businesses and reopening investigations into other men killed by city police officers. Demand No. 9 called for the prosecution of all four officers involved in Floyd's arrest. The three others, fired with Chauvin the day after the arrest, go on trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, visits George Floyd Square two days before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 6, 2021. In August, caretakers of the square circulated a list of 24 demands to be met before they would help officials reopen it, including investment in neighborhood businesses and reopening investigations into other men killed by city police officers. Demand No. 9 called for the prosecution of all four officers involved in Floyd's arrest. The three others, fired with Chauvin the day after the arrest, go on trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Volunteers move decorated plywood boards that were created during the unrest following George Floyd's death from storefronts to a dry storage area for safekeeping in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Volunteers move decorated plywood boards that were created during the unrest following George Floyd's death from storefronts to a dry storage area for safekeeping in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The "People's Way" at George Floyd Square, the site where George Floyd was killed, is seen in the days leading up to the trial of former police Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
The "People's Way" at George Floyd Square, the site where George Floyd was killed, is seen in the days leading up to the trial of former police Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, looks at the exhibits in the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center at George Floyd Square on the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, looks at the exhibits in the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center at George Floyd Square on the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Ananda Bates sings his song "We The People for Terrence Floyd" after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Ananda Bates sings his song "We The People for Terrence Floyd" after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Marsha Howard, seated in a yellow hat, talks with fellow community members around a fire at the "People's Way" during a morning meeting at George Floyd Square, the day before open statements in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 28, 2021.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Marsha Howard, seated in a yellow hat, talks with fellow community members around a fire at the "People's Way" during a morning meeting at George Floyd Square, the day before open statements in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 28, 2021.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Newlyweds Quentina Maltbia, and her husband Marco pose for a photo at George Floyd Square after the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Newlyweds Quentina Maltbia, and her husband Marco pose for a photo at George Floyd Square after the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Jay Webb, a gardener at George Floyd Square, tends to his greenhouse on the tenth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Jay Webb, a gardener at George Floyd Square, tends to his greenhouse on the tenth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Maddie Cooper works with an artifact at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Maddie Cooper works with an artifact at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Ben Hovland

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Ben Hovland
The south barricade at George Floyd Square, which was closed to allow members of the community to mourn the killing of Floyd at the Square during the second day of jury selection for the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
The south barricade at George Floyd Square, which was closed to allow members of the community to mourn the killing of Floyd at the Square during the second day of jury selection for the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An artifact is seen at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at the George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
An artifact is seen at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at the George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Community members and visitors gather around the site where George Floydwas killed, now a memorial and community area in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Community members and visitors gather around the site where George Floydwas killed, now a memorial and community area in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A scene at George Floyd Square the weekend before closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A scene at George Floyd Square the weekend before closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Maddie Cooper (L) and Yharnet Browne work at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Maddie Cooper (L) and Yharnet Browne work at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An artifact is seen at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
An artifact is seen at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People observe the memorial to George Floyd after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People observe the memorial to George Floyd after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The George Floyd Square signboard is pictured on the night of the 2020 Presidential Election in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
The George Floyd Square signboard is pictured on the night of the 2020 Presidential Election in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
