After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

Community activist Jeanelle Austin places a rose by the raised fist sculpture during a prayer walk on the day of opening statements of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021. One of the caretakers is Austin, who grew up a few blocks away and now tends to the flowers, signs, candles, stuffed toys and balloons placed at the intersection. She is working with members of the Floyd family to preserve, curate and exhibit the thousands of artifacts left over 11 months. "I knew that if we kept it looking nice, there wouldn't be a reason for the city to come in and bulldoze it and say: 'No one's taking care of it and so we're just going to get rid of it and open up the streets again,'" Austin said. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

