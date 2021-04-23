After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square
People wait for the announcement of the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. What is now known as George Floyd Square has been barricaded by...more
People dance after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. It was the venue for a bittersweet street party when a jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty of murdering Floyd, a...more
A person places flowers at George Floyd Square after the verdict in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious...more
Community activist Jeanelle Austin places a rose by the raised fist sculpture during a prayer walk on the day of opening statements of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021. One of the caretakers is Austin, who grew up a few blocks away...more
Jay Webb mulches the garden at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. Webb, known around George Floyd Square as Jay the gardener, spread out soil, ready for the "butterfly- and bee-friendly...more
Community organizer, Jay Webb, works on building a garden at George Floyd Square after the first week in the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A man gestures on a bench as the verdict announcement is expected at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. The intersection is dominated by the glowing red sign of the Cup Foods convenience store, where a clerk unwittingly...more
George Floyd Square the evening of the sixth day in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 5, 2021. The intersection is dominated by the glowing red sign of the Cup Foods convenience store, where a clerk unwittingly set in motion the deadly...more
Selwyn Jones, George Floyd's uncle, listens to music at George Floyd Square on the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. The spot where Floyd was killed is roped off and marked by an angel painted onto the black tarmac....more
People react after the verdict in the trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
New Black City performs at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An activist is photographed by the media at George Floyd Square two days before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 6, 2021. After Tuesday's verdict, Mayor Jacob Frey repeated his...more
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, visits George Floyd Square two days before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 6, 2021. In August, caretakers of the square circulated a list of...more
Volunteers move decorated plywood boards that were created during the unrest following George Floyd's death from storefronts to a dry storage area for safekeeping in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The "People's Way" at George Floyd Square, the site where George Floyd was killed, is seen in the days leading up to the trial of former police Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, looks at the exhibits in the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center at George Floyd Square on the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Ananda Bates sings his song "We The People for Terrence Floyd" after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Marsha Howard, seated in a yellow hat, talks with fellow community members around a fire at the "People's Way" during a morning meeting at George Floyd Square, the day before open statements in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 28, 2021. ...more
Newlyweds Quentina Maltbia, and her husband Marco pose for a photo at George Floyd Square after the fifth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Jay Webb, a gardener at George Floyd Square, tends to his greenhouse on the tenth day of the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Maddie Cooper works with an artifact at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas...more
Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on...more
The south barricade at George Floyd Square, which was closed to allow members of the community to mourn the killing of Floyd at the Square during the second day of jury selection for the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 9, 2021....more
An artifact is seen at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at the George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Community members and visitors gather around the site where George Floydwas killed, now a memorial and community area in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A scene at George Floyd Square the weekend before closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Maddie Cooper (L) and Yharnet Browne work at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas...more
An artifact is seen at the Pillsbury House and Theater, a donated "street conservation" triage site for conserving artifacts that were placed at George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People observe the memorial to George Floyd after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021....more
The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The George Floyd Square signboard is pictured on the night of the 2020 Presidential Election in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
