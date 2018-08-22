After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee buys fruits in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. I hope that the authorities will give pensions and housing for those orphans, because I am not going to live for 100 years, the 60-year-old told Reuters. Al-Taee, who is in poor health with vocal cord paralysis, has provided death certificates for three sons but said the other two were buried in mass, unmarked graves and she has not been able to find their bodies. That means they are classed as missing rather than dead so she has no death certificates for them and cannot apply for their pensions - a common problem for families in the north and west of the country where Islamic State controlled vast swaths of territory in 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Close