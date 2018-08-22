After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children
An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Iraqi grandmother Sana Ibrahim al-Taee has a full-time job feeding and clothing...more
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepares food with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Al-Taee and her husband, who has Alzheimer s, share their four-room apartment in eastern Mosul with the children, aged between two and 16, their daughter...more
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee pray with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Al-Taee is waiting to hear if the government will provide pensions of 500,000 dinars ($420) a month for her sons, who worked in the military and police....more
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee buys fruits in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. I hope that the authorities will give pensions and housing for those orphans, because I am not going to live for 100 years, the 60-year-old told Reuters. Al-Taee, who is in poor...more
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee carries fruit with her grandchildren in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee carries grape leaves to prepare food at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepares food at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Grandchildren of an Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, play with a bicycle in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Grandchildren play at their home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee receives aid and distributes it to her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A granddaughter of Sana Ibrahim al-Taee shows her dress that she received from the aid in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee plays with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepare to pray with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018.REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee play with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee receives aid and distributes it to her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Grandchildren of Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, play with a motorcycle in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee play with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee poses for a photograph with her husband and her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Next Slideshows
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean...
Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth
Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where...
Historic floods in Kerala
Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 400 people have perished in the rising waters and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.
Inside Gamescom
Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth
Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day.
Historic floods in Kerala
Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 400 people have perished in the rising waters and landslides.
MTV Video Music Awards
Highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.