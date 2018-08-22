Edition:
After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children

An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Iraqi grandmother Sana Ibrahim al-Taee has a full-time job feeding and clothing her 22 grandchildren after Islamic State killed their fathers - her sons - a struggle in a cramped flat with little help from the state. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Iraqi grandmother Sana Ibrahim al-Taee has a full-time job feeding and clothing her 22 grandchildren after Islamic State killed their fathers - her sons - a struggle in a cramped flat with little help from the state. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepares food with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Al-Taee and her husband, who has Alzheimer s, share their four-room apartment in eastern Mosul with the children, aged between two and 16, their daughter and two of their sons widows. Rent, food, clothes and schooling depend on donations and charity handouts. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepares food with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Al-Taee and her husband, who has Alzheimer s, share their four-room apartment in eastern Mosul with the children, aged between two and 16, their daughter and two of their sons widows. Rent, food, clothes and schooling depend on donations and charity handouts. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee pray with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Al-Taee is waiting to hear if the government will provide pensions of 500,000 dinars ($420) a month for her sons, who worked in the military and police. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee pray with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. Al-Taee is waiting to hear if the government will provide pensions of 500,000 dinars ($420) a month for her sons, who worked in the military and police. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee buys fruits in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. I hope that the authorities will give pensions and housing for those orphans, because I am not going to live for 100 years, the 60-year-old told Reuters. Al-Taee, who is in poor health with vocal cord paralysis, has provided death certificates for three sons but said the other two were buried in mass, unmarked graves and she has not been able to find their bodies. That means they are classed as missing rather than dead so she has no death certificates for them and cannot apply for their pensions - a common problem for families in the north and west of the country where Islamic State controlled vast swaths of territory in 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee buys fruits in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. I hope that the authorities will give pensions and housing for those orphans, because I am not going to live for 100 years, the 60-year-old told Reuters. Al-Taee, who is in poor health with vocal cord paralysis, has provided death certificates for three sons but said the other two were buried in mass, unmarked graves and she has not been able to find their bodies. That means they are classed as missing rather than dead so she has no death certificates for them and cannot apply for their pensions - a common problem for families in the north and west of the country where Islamic State controlled vast swaths of territory in 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee carries fruit with her grandchildren in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee carries fruit with her grandchildren in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee carries grape leaves to prepare food at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee carries grape leaves to prepare food at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepares food at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepares food at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Grandchildren of an Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, play with a bicycle in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Grandchildren of an Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, play with a bicycle in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Grandchildren play at their home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Grandchildren play at their home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee receives aid and distributes it to her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee receives aid and distributes it to her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A granddaughter of Sana Ibrahim al-Taee shows her dress that she received from the aid in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A granddaughter of Sana Ibrahim al-Taee shows her dress that she received from the aid in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee plays with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee plays with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepare to pray with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018.REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee prepare to pray with grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018.REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee play with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee play with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee receives aid and distributes it to her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee receives aid and distributes it to her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Grandchildren of Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, play with a motorcycle in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Grandchildren of Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, play with a motorcycle in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee play with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee play with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee poses for a photograph with her husband and her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee poses for a photograph with her husband and her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
