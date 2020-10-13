After months without fans, Atlanta's NBA arena springs to life with voters
People cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Georgia. State Farm Arena, with a seating capacity of 21,000 for NBA games and 680,000 square feet of open space, is one of three dozen sports arenas and...more
People cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Atlanta, October 12. By allowing early voting in arenas and stadiums, where social distancing can be better assured, organizers hope to alleviate fears...more
Douglas and Brittney Cain entertain their son, Kai Cain, 1, as they wait in line to cast their ballots outside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. Georgia has emerged as a "battleground" state that could help decide the 2020...more
People cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Voting machines are vacant during a 45-minute voting delay due to a software glitch from the vendor inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Phoenix Thornton, 8, entertains herself by writing as she waits with her parents to cast their ballots outside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Mia Vasser waits in line to cast her ballot outside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Social distancing marks are seen on the ground as people line up to cast their ballots during early voting outside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People line up to cast their ballots during early voting outside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Voting machines are vacant during a 45-minute voting delay due to a software glitch from the vendor inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People line up to cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Wrick and Vera Carter wait in line to cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People line up to cast their ballots during early voting outside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, October 12. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
