After months without fans, Atlanta's NBA arena springs to life with voters

People cast their ballots during early voting inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Georgia. State Farm Arena, with a seating capacity of 21,000 for NBA games and 680,000 square feet of open space, is one of three dozen sports arenas and stadiums across the United States doubling as early voting sites before the Nov. 3 election. Nearly all of the venues have been closed to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

