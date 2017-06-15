Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 15, 2017 | 6:45pm EDT

After the fire

People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 34
Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 34
Missing person signs are displayed close to Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Missing person signs are displayed close to Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Missing person signs are displayed close to Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 34
People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 34
Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
5 / 34
A woman attaches a placard on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman attaches a placard on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A woman attaches a placard on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 34
Missing person posters worn by people. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Missing person posters worn by people. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Missing person posters worn by people. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 34
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 34
Volunteers move pallets for supplies for people affected by the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Volunteers move pallets for supplies for people affected by the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Volunteers move pallets for supplies for people affected by the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 34
A drone flies near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A drone flies near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A drone flies near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 34
A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 34
A man gestures as people write messages on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man gestures as people write messages on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A man gestures as people write messages on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 34
Local residents hang a banner over a balcony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Local residents hang a banner over a balcony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Local residents hang a banner over a balcony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 34
People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 34
A woman holds a missing person poster near the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman holds a missing person poster near the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A woman holds a missing person poster near the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 34
London Mayor Sadiq Khan listens to a woman at an event where he addressed a crowd of people near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Neil Hall

London Mayor Sadiq Khan listens to a woman at an event where he addressed a crowd of people near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
London Mayor Sadiq Khan listens to a woman at an event where he addressed a crowd of people near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 34
Damage to the tower block destroyed in a fire in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Damage to the tower block destroyed in a fire in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Damage to the tower block destroyed in a fire in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
17 / 34
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she visits the scene. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she visits the scene. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she visits the scene. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
18 / 34
A missing person notice in attached to a tree next to donated food near the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A missing person notice in attached to a tree next to donated food near the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A missing person notice in attached to a tree next to donated food near the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 34
Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 34
Flowers laid at the base of a message wall. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Flowers laid at the base of a message wall. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Flowers laid at the base of a message wall. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 34
Clothing laid out on the pavement. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Clothing laid out on the pavement. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Clothing laid out on the pavement. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 34
A woman is comforted as they stand near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman is comforted as they stand near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A woman is comforted as they stand near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 34
Water continues to be sprayed onto the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Water continues to be sprayed onto the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Water continues to be sprayed onto the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
24 / 34
A fireman's ladder rests amid the debris. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A fireman's ladder rests amid the debris. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A fireman's ladder rests amid the debris. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
25 / 34
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 34
A woman near the tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman near the tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A woman near the tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
27 / 34
Food is distributed. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Food is distributed. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Food is distributed. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
28 / 34
The burnt building of Grenfell Tower (L) at Latimer Road. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The burnt building of Grenfell Tower (L) at Latimer Road. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
The burnt building of Grenfell Tower (L) at Latimer Road. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
29 / 34
A woman lights a candle outside a church near the scene. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A woman lights a candle outside a church near the scene. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A woman lights a candle outside a church near the scene. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
30 / 34
Extensive damage is seen to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Extensive damage is seen to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Extensive damage is seen to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
31 / 34
Clothes and other supplies stored near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Clothes and other supplies stored near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Clothes and other supplies stored near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
32 / 34
Firefighters rest near the scene. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Firefighters rest near the scene. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters rest near the scene. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
33 / 34
Smoke billows from the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Smoke billows from the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Smoke billows from the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 15 2017
The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

Faces from Nigeria's 30,000-strong Civilian Joint Task Force, which has helped the military push the militant Islamists from towns across Borno over the last...

Jun 15 2017
London apartment block fire

London apartment block fire

A blaze engulfed a 24-storey housing block in central London, trapping residents as they slept and killing at least 12 people in an inferno that the fire...

Jun 15 2017
Congressman shot at baseball game

Congressman shot at baseball game

A man who had posted angry messages against President Donald Trump and other Republicans on social media opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a...

Jun 14 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast