Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jan 7, 2021 | 8:52am EST

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

A flag in a trash can at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A flag in a trash can at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A flag in a trash can at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 12
Furniture litters a hallway in the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Furniture litters a hallway in the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Furniture litters a hallway in the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 12
A broken window near the House chamber. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

A broken window near the House chamber.    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A broken window near the House chamber.    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
3 / 12
Debris litters the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Debris litters the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Debris litters the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 12
Flipped furniture and broken glass lie on the floor. Tom Brandt via REUTERS &nbsp;

Flipped furniture and broken glass lie on the floor. Tom Brandt via REUTERS  

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Flipped furniture and broken glass lie on the floor. Tom Brandt via REUTERS  
Close
5 / 12
A door with broken windows inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS &nbsp;

A door with broken windows inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS  

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A door with broken windows inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS  
Close
6 / 12
Documents lie on the floor inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS

Documents lie on the floor inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Documents lie on the floor inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Close
7 / 12
Furniture litters a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Furniture litters a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Furniture litters a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 12
The aftermath of emergency medical attention in a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The aftermath of emergency medical attention in a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The aftermath of emergency medical attention in a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 12
A sign lies on the floor near a window. Tom Brandt via REUTERS

A sign lies on the floor near a window. Tom Brandt via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A sign lies on the floor near a window. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Close
10 / 12
Broken glass is pictured on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Broken glass is pictured on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Broken glass is pictured on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 12
Debris litters a hallway. &nbsp; Jasper Colt/USA TODAY

Debris litters a hallway.   Jasper Colt/USA TODAY

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Debris litters a hallway.   Jasper Colt/USA TODAY
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Next Slideshows

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

7:44am EST
Our top photos from 2020

Our top photos from 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Jan 06 2021
Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin...

Jan 06 2021
Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month

Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month

December was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with nearly 78,000 deaths.

Jan 05 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Epiphany Day celebrations

Epiphany Day celebrations

Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Our top photos from 2020

Our top photos from 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.

Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month

Long December: Inside America's deadliest pandemic month

December was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with nearly 78,000 deaths.

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

Britain returns to lockdown as new COVID variant spreads

Britain returns to lockdown as new COVID variant spreads

Britain begins its third coronavirus lockdown with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast