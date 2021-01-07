Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol
A flag in a trash can at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Furniture litters a hallway in the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A broken window near the House chamber. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Debris litters the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Flipped furniture and broken glass lie on the floor. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
A door with broken windows inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Documents lie on the floor inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Furniture litters a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The aftermath of emergency medical attention in a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A sign lies on the floor near a window. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Broken glass is pictured on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Debris litters a hallway. Jasper Colt/USA TODAY
