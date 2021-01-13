Edition:
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol, cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda, January 12. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Flowers placed in the security fencing around the U.S. Capitol, January 11. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Security personnel set up a metal detector in front of an entrance to the House Chamber before a debate on a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to begin the process of removing President Trump, January 12. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Flag fly from a memorial to Brian Snicknick, the police officer who died when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, January 10. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A pedestrian walks past a sign at a Washington bus stop from the FBI seeking information on Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, January 10. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Members of the National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol as Democratic members of the House prepare an article of impeachment against President Trump, January 12. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A Capitol Hill police officer wears a black band over his badge in honor of the police officer who died when Trump supporters stormed the complex, January 10. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Gompo Yarmolinsky, with the Architect of the Capitol, cleans dust from the statue of Thomas Jefferson in the Capitol Rotunda, January 12. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Bullet holes and stickers are seen on an entrance to the Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A protective plastic bag covers a defaced bust of President Zachary Taylor in the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Police search the Capitol grounds the day after. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A flag in a trash can at the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Furniture litters a hallway in the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A "Make America Great Again" hat sits in the debris left behind at the West Terrace entrance checkpoint. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The phrase "Murder the media" is written on a door to the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Debris is seen through a smashed glass door to the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A worker cleans up debris outside the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the building. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A U.S. Capitol window is seen smashed. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A broken window near the House chamber. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The aftermath of emergency medical attention in a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Workers clean the security checkpoint at the West Terrace entrance. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The Supreme Court is seen through a smashed glass door to the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Scraps of a demonstrator's poster lays below a Congressional members and staff entrance sign at the Senate Carriage Entrance a day after hundreds of Trump supporters occupied the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Members of the news media survey damaged equipment a day after Trump supporters occupied the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the Capitol the day after. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Workers erect a security fence around the Capitol the day after. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Documents lie on the floor inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Flipped furniture and broken glass lie on the floor. Tom Brandt via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Debris litters the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A door with broken windows inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Furniture litters a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A sign lies on the floor near a window. Tom Brandt via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Broken glass is pictured on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Virginia State Police and U.S. Capitol Police inside the Rotunda the day after. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Debris litters a hallway. &nbsp; Jasper Colt/USA TODAY

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
National Guard members walk behind a fence installed a day after Trump supporters occupied the building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
