Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol
Gompo Yarmolinsky with the Architect of the Capitol, cleans dust from the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda, January 12. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Flowers placed in the security fencing around the U.S. Capitol, January 11. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Security personnel set up a metal detector in front of an entrance to the House Chamber before a debate on a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to begin the process of removing President Trump, January 12. ...more
Flag fly from a memorial to Brian Snicknick, the police officer who died when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, January 10. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A pedestrian walks past a sign at a Washington bus stop from the FBI seeking information on Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, January 10. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol as Democratic members of the House prepare an article of impeachment against President Trump, January 12. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Capitol Hill police officer wears a black band over his badge in honor of the police officer who died when Trump supporters stormed the complex, January 10. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Gompo Yarmolinsky, with the Architect of the Capitol, cleans dust from the statue of Thomas Jefferson in the Capitol Rotunda, January 12. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Bullet holes and stickers are seen on an entrance to the Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A protective plastic bag covers a defaced bust of President Zachary Taylor in the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Police search the Capitol grounds the day after. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A flag in a trash can at the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Furniture litters a hallway in the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A "Make America Great Again" hat sits in the debris left behind at the West Terrace entrance checkpoint. REUTERS/Erin Scott
The phrase "Murder the media" is written on a door to the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Debris is seen through a smashed glass door to the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A worker cleans up debris outside the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the building. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A U.S. Capitol window is seen smashed. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A broken window near the House chamber. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The aftermath of emergency medical attention in a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Workers clean the security checkpoint at the West Terrace entrance. REUTERS/Erin Scott
The Supreme Court is seen through a smashed glass door to the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Scraps of a demonstrator's poster lays below a Congressional members and staff entrance sign at the Senate Carriage Entrance a day after hundreds of Trump supporters occupied the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Members of the news media survey damaged equipment a day after Trump supporters occupied the Capitol. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the Capitol the day after. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Workers erect a security fence around the Capitol the day after. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Documents lie on the floor inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Flipped furniture and broken glass lie on the floor. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Debris litters the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A door with broken windows inside the Capitol. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Furniture litters a hallway. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A sign lies on the floor near a window. Tom Brandt via REUTERS
Broken glass is pictured on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Virginia State Police and U.S. Capitol Police inside the Rotunda the day after. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Debris litters a hallway. Jasper Colt/USA TODAY
National Guard members walk behind a fence installed a day after Trump supporters occupied the building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
