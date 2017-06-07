Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 6, 2017 | 8:00pm EDT

Aftermath in London

A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 29
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 29
People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 29
Christine Archibald, originally from Castlegar, British Columbia, was killed in the attacks. Archibald, a 30-year-old Canadian, had worked in a shelter for the homeless before moving to Europe to be with her fiance. Courtesy of the Archibald family/via REUTERS

Christine Archibald, originally from Castlegar, British Columbia, was killed in the attacks. Archibald, a 30-year-old Canadian, had worked in a shelter for the homeless before moving to Europe to be with her fiance. Courtesy of the Archibald...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Christine Archibald, originally from Castlegar, British Columbia, was killed in the attacks. Archibald, a 30-year-old Canadian, had worked in a shelter for the homeless before moving to Europe to be with her fiance. Courtesy of the Archibald family/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 29
A man reacts next to floral tributes near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man reacts next to floral tributes near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A man reacts next to floral tributes near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 29
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 29
A person lays a floral tribute after a vigil at Potters Field Park, near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A person lays a floral tribute after a vigil at Potters Field Park, near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A person lays a floral tribute after a vigil at Potters Field Park, near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 29
A man embraces a boy as they look at flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man embraces a boy as they look at flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A man embraces a boy as they look at flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 29
A Muslim man holds a placard during a protest near the site of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Muslim man holds a placard during a protest near the site of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A Muslim man holds a placard during a protest near the site of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 29
A pedestrian looks at a hand drawn poster on a wall near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pedestrian looks at a hand drawn poster on a wall near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A pedestrian looks at a hand drawn poster on a wall near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 29
School girls look at floral tributes after a vigil to remember the victims of the attack at Potters Field Park, in central London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

School girls look at floral tributes after a vigil to remember the victims of the attack at Potters Field Park, in central London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
School girls look at floral tributes after a vigil to remember the victims of the attack at Potters Field Park, in central London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 29
A woman reacts next to flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman reacts next to flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A woman reacts next to flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 29
Forensics investigators leave a property which was raided by police in East Ham, east London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Forensics investigators leave a property which was raided by police in East Ham, east London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Forensics investigators leave a property which was raided by police in East Ham, east London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 29
Onlookers react near the scene of an attack close to London Bridge in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Onlookers react near the scene of an attack close to London Bridge in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Onlookers react near the scene of an attack close to London Bridge in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
14 / 29
A police officers walks outside a property after it was searched, in Barking, east London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A police officers walks outside a property after it was searched, in Barking, east London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A police officers walks outside a property after it was searched, in Barking, east London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
15 / 29
A group of construction workers react as they leave flowers on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A group of construction workers react as they leave flowers on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A group of construction workers react as they leave flowers on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 29
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
17 / 29
Forensic investigators work outside Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Forensic investigators work outside Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Forensic investigators work outside Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
18 / 29
A police officer stands next to a person detained after a property was raided in Newham, east London. REUTERS/Neill Hall

A police officer stands next to a person detained after a property was raided in Newham, east London. REUTERS/Neill Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A police officer stands next to a person detained after a property was raided in Newham, east London. REUTERS/Neill Hall
Close
19 / 29
Pedestrians walk past barriers on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay.

Pedestrians walk past barriers on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay.

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Pedestrians walk past barriers on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay.
Close
20 / 29
A boy tries on a City of London police officer's helmet as he poses for a souvenir picture on London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A boy tries on a City of London police officer's helmet as he poses for a souvenir picture on London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A boy tries on a City of London police officer's helmet as he poses for a souvenir picture on London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
21 / 29
Muslims pray at a floral tribute near London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Muslims pray at a floral tribute near London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Muslims pray at a floral tribute near London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
22 / 29
A woman cries as she walks after leaving a tribute on London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman cries as she walks after leaving a tribute on London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A woman cries as she walks after leaving a tribute on London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 29
Commuters walk past flowers and messages left outside Monument Underground station next to London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Commuters walk past flowers and messages left outside Monument Underground station next to London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Commuters walk past flowers and messages left outside Monument Underground station next to London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
24 / 29
A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
25 / 29
A man is seen on the ground after armed police officers opened fire on suspected attackers in Borough Market. REUTERS/Gabriele Sciotto

A man is seen on the ground after armed police officers opened fire on suspected attackers in Borough Market. REUTERS/Gabriele Sciotto

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A man is seen on the ground after armed police officers opened fire on suspected attackers in Borough Market. REUTERS/Gabriele Sciotto
Close
26 / 29
Police entering a bar in London, telling people to get down in this screen grab from video. Twitter/Yatesy17 via REUTERS TV

Police entering a bar in London, telling people to get down in this screen grab from video. Twitter/Yatesy17 via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Police entering a bar in London, telling people to get down in this screen grab from video. Twitter/Yatesy17 via REUTERS TV
Close
27 / 29
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
28 / 29
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

Next Slideshows

High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", include wireless...

Jun 06 2017
The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces battle to retake the last enclaves held by Islamic State militants.

Jun 06 2017
Urban farming in Brooklyn

Urban farming in Brooklyn

"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...

Jun 06 2017
Venezuela's protest medics

Venezuela's protest medics

Volunteers treat injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Jun 05 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast