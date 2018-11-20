Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 20, 2018

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

A statue stands in front of a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 17. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A grief counselor hugs Dorothy Carini during a vigil for the lives and community lost to the Camp Fire at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Laura Martin holds a photo of her father, TK Huff, during a vigil for the lives and community lost to the Camp Fire at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A van marked by search crews is seen in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 17. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 17. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Leanne Brickett and her son, Aiden, 5, wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Smoke from the Camp Fire blankets Highway 99 in Chico, California, November 18. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
People visit a free clothing donation site for victims of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Maddy Mudd, 25, of Oakhurst, prays with Camp Fire evacuee Terri Wolfe, 62, of Paradise, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, November 18. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Firefighters move debris while recovering human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 17. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 17. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
After their home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, Landyn Butts, 3, and his family shop for new household items in Chico, November 18. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A sign thanking Camp Fire first responders hangs on a highway overpass in Chico, November 18. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Justin Kraus, whose home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, looks for toys for his sons, Liam, 5, (L) and Samuel, 3, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, November 18. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Coroners and forensic anthropologists recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 17. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Spary paint left by search crews are seen in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 17. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
President Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), Brock Long (R), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, November 17. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Lane Walker, of Magalia, and Genevieve Brink-Capriola, of Chico, look at a list of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Travis Lee Hogan, of Paradise, comforts his mother, Bridgett Hogan, while they stay at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Karen Atkinson, of Marin, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, Echo, in a van destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 14. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Forensic investigators search a community swimming pool for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13. REUTERS/Noel Randewich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Larry and Karen Atkinson, of Marin, search for human remains in a van destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 14. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A cadaver dog named Echo searches for human remains near a van destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 14. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A children's toy destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Cal Fire firefighters comb through a house destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A car destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A Jack In The Box restaurant damaged by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Cathy Fallon (C) who stayed behind to tend to her horses during the Camp Fire, embraces Shawna De Long (L) and April Smith who brought supplies for the horses in Paradise, November 11. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A view of homes destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 11. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Evacuee Brian Etter and dog Tone, who walked on foot to escape the Camp Fire, rest in the parking lot of Neighborhood Church of Chico, November 11. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Yuba and Butte County Sheriff deputies retrieve remains of a deceased victim from a home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
A group of deers walk through properties destroyed by the the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A row of burned vehicles are seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
