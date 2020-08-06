Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut
A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Damage is seen inside a church near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Men ride a motorcycle past a damaged building near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A view shows damages at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
People wearing face masks move a gurney at a damaged hospital following Tuesday's blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Damage is seen at the destroyed Saint George Hospital after a devastating port explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. Courtesy of Mouhamed Alti/Social Media via REUTERS
A woman plays a piano in her apartment destroyed by a blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. Hoda Melki/via REUTERS
A woman, who was injured in Tuesday's blast, sits next to her husband outside their damaged grocery in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
People inspect the damage near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A woman stands inside her damaged home following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A general view shows the aftermath at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Volunteers clean the streets, following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
People walk past damaged buildings and vehicles following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carmen Yahchouchi
A man sleeps outside a damaged building near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A view shows the damaged facade of a building near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
People walk past broken windows of a building following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A general view shows the damage near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man sits at a damaged building following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Volunteers clean the streets from the wreckage following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Lebanese flags fly in front of the damaged building of the state-owned electricity company near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A view shows damaged buildings near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Members of Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) help a local rescue team at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH)/Handout via REUTERS
