Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence

Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene of where a car plowed into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A protester holds a sign reading "There are not 'many sides', Denounce domestic white terrorism" at a march against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A protester holds a sign reading "Racism is not Patriotism" at a march against white nationalism in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Protesters chant slogans against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Two people stop to comfort Joseph Culver (C) of Charlottesville as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his respect for a friend injured in a car attack on counter protesters after the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A demonstrator holds signs during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (R) hugs a member of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil where 20 candles were burned for the 19 people injured and one killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church pray during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Demonstrators march on an Interstate 580 off-ramp to block traffic during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Deacon Alexander Waller speaks to members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church gathered for Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Counter-protesters pay their respects at a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A woman kneels to help Joseph Culver (R) of Charlottesville light a candle for an injured friend as he pays his respects at a late night vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
