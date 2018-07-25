Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens. The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled...more

