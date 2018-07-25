Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens. The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled...more
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A burnt seesaw is seen in a playground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A charm depicting Jesus Christ is seen on the ground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A destroyed car is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A handwritten note reading We are OK is posted on the entrance of a house following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Melted aluminium from cars is seen on the ground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A fireplace is seen inside a burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens,. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A burnt mailbox is seen at the entrance of a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed building following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of a rescue team of the Hellenic Airforce search an area following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighters and rescuers stand on a burnt slope following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Burnt trees and a destroyed car are seen on a field following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local looks at his burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Tables and chairs of a seaside cafe are seen burnt following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighters carry a stretcher filled with body bags, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local walks on a burnt slope following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man walks among burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of a rescue team search inside a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local reacts as he stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Cars are seen burned as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed building following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local sprays water with a hose on a burnt car following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
