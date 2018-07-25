Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 25, 2018 | 10:20am EDT

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens. The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled from the horror of victims burnt alive. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens. The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens. The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled from the horror of victims burnt alive. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 26
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A burnt house is seen following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 26
A burnt seesaw is seen in a playground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A burnt seesaw is seen in a playground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A burnt seesaw is seen in a playground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 26
A charm depicting Jesus Christ is seen on the ground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A charm depicting Jesus Christ is seen on the ground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A charm depicting Jesus Christ is seen on the ground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 26
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 26
A destroyed car is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A destroyed car is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A destroyed car is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 26
A handwritten note reading We are OK is posted on the entrance of a house following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A handwritten note reading We are OK is posted on the entrance of a house following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A handwritten note reading We are OK is posted on the entrance of a house following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 26
Melted aluminium from cars is seen on the ground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Melted aluminium from cars is seen on the ground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Melted aluminium from cars is seen on the ground following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
8 / 26
A fireplace is seen inside a burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens,. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A fireplace is seen inside a burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens,. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A fireplace is seen inside a burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens,. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 26
A burnt mailbox is seen at the entrance of a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A burnt mailbox is seen at the entrance of a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A burnt mailbox is seen at the entrance of a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 26
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed building following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed building following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed building following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 26
Members of a rescue team of the Hellenic Airforce search an area following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of a rescue team of the Hellenic Airforce search an area following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Members of a rescue team of the Hellenic Airforce search an area following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 26
A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
13 / 26
Firefighters and rescuers stand on a burnt slope following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Firefighters and rescuers stand on a burnt slope following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Firefighters and rescuers stand on a burnt slope following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
14 / 26
Burnt trees and a destroyed car are seen on a field following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Burnt trees and a destroyed car are seen on a field following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Burnt trees and a destroyed car are seen on a field following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 26
A local looks at his burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A local looks at his burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A local looks at his burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
16 / 26
Tables and chairs of a seaside cafe are seen burnt following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Tables and chairs of a seaside cafe are seen burnt following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Tables and chairs of a seaside cafe are seen burnt following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 26
A local stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A local stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A local stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
18 / 26
Firefighters carry a stretcher filled with body bags, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Firefighters carry a stretcher filled with body bags, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Firefighters carry a stretcher filled with body bags, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 26
A local walks on a burnt slope following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local walks on a burnt slope following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A local walks on a burnt slope following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 26
A man walks among burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man walks among burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A man walks among burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 26
Members of a rescue team search inside a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of a rescue team search inside a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Members of a rescue team search inside a destroyed house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 26
A local reacts as he stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A local reacts as he stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A local reacts as he stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
23 / 26
Cars are seen burned as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Cars are seen burned as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Cars are seen burned as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
24 / 26
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed building following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed building following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A member of a rescue team searches inside a destroyed building following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 26
A local sprays water with a hose on a burnt car following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A local sprays water with a hose on a burnt car following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A local sprays water with a hose on a burnt car following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

Next Slideshows

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

10:02am EDT
Wildfires rage near Athens

Wildfires rage near Athens

The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.

10:00am EDT
Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election

Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election

Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

9:45am EDT
Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

More than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.

8:10am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santa Claus enthusiasts gather for summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Wildfires rage near Athens

Wildfires rage near Athens

The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.

Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election

Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election

Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Yemenis flee fighting for shelter of school

Yemenis flee fighting for shelter of school

Displaced residents move into a school after fleeing an offensive on the main port city of Hodeida.

Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona

Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona

Barcelona taxi drivers hold a protest against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify.

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

More than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast