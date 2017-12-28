Aftermath of Harvey

Maria Vasquez takes a break as her husband Daniel holds their three-month-old son while taking shelter along with thousands of others at the George R. Brown convention center after Tropical Storm Harvey flooded their home in Houston, Texas, September...more

Maria Vasquez takes a break as her husband Daniel holds their three-month-old son while taking shelter along with thousands of others at the George R. Brown convention center after Tropical Storm Harvey flooded their home in Houston, Texas, September 1, 2017. The Vasquez family, originally from El Salvador, spent six days at the shelter after being airlifted by rescue helicopter. Vasquez, a truck driver who supports a family of five, did not hold flood insurance. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

