Aftermath of Harvey

David Gonzalez comforts his wife Kathy after being rescued from their home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
1 / 54
Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
2 / 54
Domenique Scales is consoled by a friend after being rescued from the flood waters of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Texas, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
3 / 54
Men use kayaks to get through an intersection after heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey flooded Pearland, in the outskirts of Houston, Texas, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
4 / 54
A man gestures to rescue personnel in preparation for a rescue in Rose City, Texas, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, September 01, 2017
5 / 54
Residents wade with their belongings through flood waters brought by Tropical Storm Harvey in Northwest Houston, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
6 / 54
Evacuees who were rescued from the flood waters of Tropical Storm Harvey wait to board school buses bound for Louisiana in Vidor, Texas, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, September 01, 2017
7 / 54
Vehicles sit amid leaked fuel mixed in with flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in the parking lot of Motiva Enterprises LLC in Port Arthur, Texas, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, September 01, 2017
8 / 54
Kent Kirk is lifted into a helicopter after being rescued from his home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Rose City, Texas, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, September 01, 2017
9 / 54
Melanie Starnauld and her 19-year-old son Mathew, who lost their home to Hurricane Harvey, await to be evacuated from Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
10 / 54
A Pere David's deer rests next to a watering hole and a solar panel in Thompson, Texas August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, September 01, 2017
11 / 54
Maria Vasquez takes a break as her husband Daniel holds their three-month-old son while taking shelter along with thousands of others at the George R. Brown convention center after Tropical Storm Harvey flooded their home in Houston, Texas, September 1, 2017. The Vasquez family, originally from El Salvador, spent six days at the shelter after being airlifted by rescue helicopter. Vasquez, a truck driver who supports a family of five, did not hold flood insurance. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 03, 2017
12 / 54
Nancy McBride collects items from her flooded kitchen as she returned to her home for the first time since Harvey floodwaters arrived in Houston, Texas September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, September 01, 2017
13 / 54
Mertis Hinton, 51, makes her way to her north Houston apartment in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2017. "I need some help to get up out of here, I don't have no place to go," she said. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
14 / 54
Residents are evacuated through flood waters in West Houston, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
15 / 54
Members of the Nguyen family return to their home for the first time since Harvey floodwaters arrived in north western Houston, Texas August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
16 / 54
A woman is rescued from Tropical Storm Harvey flood waters by a U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7 crew in Beaumont, Texas, August 30, 2017. U.S. Navy/Petty Officer 1st Class Ernest Scott/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
17 / 54
Jonathan Evans floats his possessions on a paddle board with Stacey Brown (C) and Amanda Smith pushing floating tubs of theirs out of Tropical Storm Harvey floodwaters in north western Houston, Texas August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
18 / 54
An evacuee is rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter from Tropical Storm Harvey flood waters in Beaumont, Texas, August 30, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
19 / 54
A Houston Police vehicle drives along a flooded street in the rising water of Buffalo Bayou in a neighborhood west of Houston, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
20 / 54
Cattle graze around flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey near Sandy Point, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
21 / 54
A police officer wades through the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Alvin, Texas August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
22 / 54
A man is evacuated from the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Houston, Texas August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
23 / 54
Residents use boats to evacuate flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road east Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
24 / 54
Ethan holds his 2-year-old daughter Zella as they walk through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Iowa, Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, on August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
25 / 54
An evacuee holding two dogs reacts after his rescue by Texas National Guardsmen from severe flooding due to Hurricane Harvey in Cypress Creek, Houston, August 28, 2017. U.S. Army National Guard/Capt. Martha Nigrelle/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
26 / 54
A military helicopter and personnel rescue a stranded resident in east Houston, Texas, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
27 / 54
A woman holds her dog as she arrives to high ground after evacuating her home due to floods along Tidwell Road in east Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
28 / 54
A tattered U.S. flag damaged in Hurricane Harvey flies in Conroe, Texas, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
29 / 54
Samaritans help push a boat with evacuees to high ground along Tidwell Road in east Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
30 / 54
Residents wade through floodwaters in Beaumont Place, Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
31 / 54
Laquanta Edwards holds her one year old daughter Ladaja and nine-month-old son LaDarius after they arrived to high ground by boat along Tidwell Road in east Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
32 / 54
Jesus Rodriguez rescues Gloria Garcia in Pearland, in the outskirts of Houston, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
33 / 54
People are rescued on an air boat in Dickinson, Texas, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
34 / 54
A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float above flood waters while waiting to be rescued from Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
35 / 54
Evacuees are airlifted in a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after in Houston, August 27, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Johanna Strickland/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
36 / 54
A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 in Houston, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
37 / 54
Charlotte Mills reads her Bible in the warehouse at Gallery Furniture where she has been staying after evacuating her flooded home in Houston, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
38 / 54
Andrew Mitchell helps his neighbor Beverly Johnson onto a rescue boat in Beaumont Place, Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
39 / 54
A family carries their belongings and a dog while evacuating along Tidwell Road in east Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
40 / 54
A cow swims trying to get out of the floodwaters near East Columbia, Texas, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
41 / 54
A man wades through floodwaters while helping evacuate a boy in east Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
42 / 54
Residents of La Vita Bella assisted living facility are seen in waist-deep flooding in Dickinson, Texas, August 27, 2017. Social Media/Courtesy of Trudy Lampson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
43 / 54
A man walks through floodwaters and onto the main road after surveying his property in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
44 / 54
Lisa Rehr holds her four-year old son Maximus, after they lost their home, as they await to be evacuated with their belongings from Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
45 / 54
Barbara Koster stands on her front door as she surveys her property in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
46 / 54
A wall of the Fairfield Inn partially missing in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
47 / 54
Dead cows killed in Hurricane Harvey lie on highway 35 near Fulton, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
48 / 54
Boats are seen destroyed in a storage facility in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
49 / 54
A military helicopter flies over a destroyed house in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
50 / 54
A car surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Point Comfort, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
51 / 54
A resident picks up debris from the road the morning after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
52 / 54
Craig "Cajun" Uggen, 57, nearly floods his truck as Hurricane Harvey comes ashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, August 25, 2017. Minutes later, high winds blew off the camper carrying all of his belongings. REUTERS/Brian Thevenot

Reuters / Friday, August 25, 2017
53 / 54
Debris flies past as Stewart Adams, of San Marcos, Texas, balances himself from a gust of wind along the boardwalk in Corpus Christi, Texas, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, August 26, 2017
54 / 54
