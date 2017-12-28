Aftermath of Harvey
David Gonzalez comforts his wife Kathy after being rescued from their home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Domenique Scales is consoled by a friend after being rescued from the flood waters of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Texas, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Men use kayaks to get through an intersection after heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey flooded Pearland, in the outskirts of Houston, Texas, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man gestures to rescue personnel in preparation for a rescue in Rose City, Texas, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Residents wade with their belongings through flood waters brought by Tropical Storm Harvey in Northwest Houston, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Evacuees who were rescued from the flood waters of Tropical Storm Harvey wait to board school buses bound for Louisiana in Vidor, Texas, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Vehicles sit amid leaked fuel mixed in with flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in the parking lot of Motiva Enterprises LLC in Port Arthur, Texas, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kent Kirk is lifted into a helicopter after being rescued from his home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Rose City, Texas, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Melanie Starnauld and her 19-year-old son Mathew, who lost their home to Hurricane Harvey, await to be evacuated from Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Pere David's deer rests next to a watering hole and a solar panel in Thompson, Texas August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Maria Vasquez takes a break as her husband Daniel holds their three-month-old son while taking shelter along with thousands of others at the George R. Brown convention center after Tropical Storm Harvey flooded their home in Houston, Texas, September...more
Nancy McBride collects items from her flooded kitchen as she returned to her home for the first time since Harvey floodwaters arrived in Houston, Texas September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mertis Hinton, 51, makes her way to her north Houston apartment in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2017. "I need some help to get up out of here, I don't have no place to go," she said. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Residents are evacuated through flood waters in West Houston, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the Nguyen family return to their home for the first time since Harvey floodwaters arrived in north western Houston, Texas August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman is rescued from Tropical Storm Harvey flood waters by a U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7 crew in Beaumont, Texas, August 30, 2017. U.S. Navy/Petty Officer 1st Class Ernest Scott/Handout via REUTERS
Jonathan Evans floats his possessions on a paddle board with Stacey Brown (C) and Amanda Smith pushing floating tubs of theirs out of Tropical Storm Harvey floodwaters in north western Houston, Texas August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An evacuee is rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter from Tropical Storm Harvey flood waters in Beaumont, Texas, August 30, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles/Handout via REUTERS
A Houston Police vehicle drives along a flooded street in the rising water of Buffalo Bayou in a neighborhood west of Houston, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cattle graze around flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey near Sandy Point, Texas, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer wades through the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Alvin, Texas August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man is evacuated from the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Houston, Texas August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Residents use boats to evacuate flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road east Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ethan holds his 2-year-old daughter Zella as they walk through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Iowa, Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, on August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An evacuee holding two dogs reacts after his rescue by Texas National Guardsmen from severe flooding due to Hurricane Harvey in Cypress Creek, Houston, August 28, 2017. U.S. Army National Guard/Capt. Martha Nigrelle/Handout via REUTERS
A military helicopter and personnel rescue a stranded resident in east Houston, Texas, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman holds her dog as she arrives to high ground after evacuating her home due to floods along Tidwell Road in east Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tattered U.S. flag damaged in Hurricane Harvey flies in Conroe, Texas, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Samaritans help push a boat with evacuees to high ground along Tidwell Road in east Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents wade through floodwaters in Beaumont Place, Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Laquanta Edwards holds her one year old daughter Ladaja and nine-month-old son LaDarius after they arrived to high ground by boat along Tidwell Road in east Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jesus Rodriguez rescues Gloria Garcia in Pearland, in the outskirts of Houston, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People are rescued on an air boat in Dickinson, Texas, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float above flood waters while waiting to be rescued from Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Evacuees are airlifted in a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after in Houston, August 27, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Johanna Strickland/via REUTERS
A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 in Houston, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Charlotte Mills reads her Bible in the warehouse at Gallery Furniture where she has been staying after evacuating her flooded home in Houston, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Andrew Mitchell helps his neighbor Beverly Johnson onto a rescue boat in Beaumont Place, Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A family carries their belongings and a dog while evacuating along Tidwell Road in east Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A cow swims trying to get out of the floodwaters near East Columbia, Texas, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man wades through floodwaters while helping evacuate a boy in east Houston, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents of La Vita Bella assisted living facility are seen in waist-deep flooding in Dickinson, Texas, August 27, 2017. Social Media/Courtesy of Trudy Lampson/via REUTERS
A man walks through floodwaters and onto the main road after surveying his property in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lisa Rehr holds her four-year old son Maximus, after they lost their home, as they await to be evacuated with their belongings from Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Barbara Koster stands on her front door as she surveys her property in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A wall of the Fairfield Inn partially missing in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Dead cows killed in Hurricane Harvey lie on highway 35 near Fulton, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Boats are seen destroyed in a storage facility in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A military helicopter flies over a destroyed house in Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A car surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Point Comfort, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A resident picks up debris from the road the morning after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Craig "Cajun" Uggen, 57, nearly floods his truck as Hurricane Harvey comes ashore in Corpus Christi, Texas, August 25, 2017. Minutes later, high winds blew off the camper carrying all of his belongings. REUTERS/Brian Thevenot
Debris flies past as Stewart Adams, of San Marcos, Texas, balances himself from a gust of wind along the boardwalk in Corpus Christi, Texas, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students...
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to...
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
MORE IN PICTURES
Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.