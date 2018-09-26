Aftermath of Hurricane Florence
A closeup of floodwaters aftermath of Hurricane Florence is seen in this satellite image over the area surrounding Wallace, North Carolina, September 20, 2018. Satellite image DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Santee Cooper worker Carl McCrea checks the water levels around a 6,000-foot-long Aqua Dam built to keep sediment from a coal ash retention pond from going into the flooded Waccamaw River in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Conway, South...more
Flooding is seen in and around Wilmington, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. ALAN CRADICK, CAPE FEAR RIVER WATCH/via REUTERS
High waters surround homes and businesses in the small town of Bucksport, South Carolina, September 24, 2018. Staff Sgt. Jorge Intriago/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Sgt. Major Lance Nutt founder of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance organization, observes his volunteers removing a fallen tree from a house in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 22, 2018. Pfc. Nello Miele/Marine Corps/Handout via...more
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeff Jones, the South Carolina National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Army, assists soldiers as they transport community members into flooded areas to retrieve critical items from their homes as the water continues to rise...more
Santee Cooper workers check the water levels around a 6,000-foot-long Aqua Dam built to keep sediment from a coal ash retention pond from going into the flooded Waccamaw River in Conway, South Carolina, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A flooded chicken farm is seen in this satellite image over the area surrounding Wallace, North Carolina, September 20, 2018. Satellite image DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marines and volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance organization remove branches and remains of a fallen tree from an area impacted by Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 22, 2018. Pfc. Nello Miele/Marine...more
Local residents walk along the edge of a collapsed road that ran atop Patricia Lake's dam after it collapsed in Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Waterway Conservation Officer Anthony Beers, with the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, prepares to conduct an aerial rescue on a hoist from a Pennsylvania National Guard Black Hawk helicopter in Nichols, South Carolina, September 19,...more
Workers of Sumter Utilities place sandbags on a building in anticipation of flood waters in Conway, South Carolina, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A member of the National Guard works to unload sandbags in anticipated floods in downtown Conway, South Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Members of the National Guard work on a long sandbag flood barrier being built by the South Carolina Department of Transportation on U.S. 501 to lesson damage to roads anticipated from floods in Conway, South Carolina, September 19, 2018....more
