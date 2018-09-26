Aftermath of Hurricane Florence

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeff Jones, the South Carolina National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Army, assists soldiers as they transport community members into flooded areas to retrieve critical items from their homes as the water continues to rise...more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeff Jones, the South Carolina National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Army, assists soldiers as they transport community members into flooded areas to retrieve critical items from their homes as the water continues to rise in the town of Bucksport, South Carolina, September 24, 2018. Staff Sgt. Jorge Intriago/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

