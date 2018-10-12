Aftermath of Indonesian quake
A man gestures towards a search and rescue team while looking for victims in the earthquake and liquefaction affected Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 11. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Men carry gas canisters recovered from the rubble at Petobo neighborhood which was hit by the earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 11. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A member of search and rescue team rests while looking for victims in the earthquake and liquefaction affected Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 11. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man walks in a road at Balaroa neighborhood which was hit by the earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 11. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man stands on a mountain of rubble at Balaroa neighbourhood hit by the earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 9. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man reacts after identifying a relative's body found in the rubble of a destroyed mosque at Balaroa neighbourhood hit by the earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 9. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A toilet, the only part of a house remaining after it was hit by last week's earthquake and tsunami, is seen at Mamboro beach neighbourhood in Palu, Sulawesi Island, October 9. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 7. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk on a broken bridge after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami last week in Palu, Sulawesi island, October 7. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rescue workers and a soldier remove a victim of last week's earthquake in the Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 6. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An excavator removes a damaged car next to the debris of a mosque damaged by an earthquake in the Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A remains of a mosque destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami is pictured in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 5. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An aerial view of earthquake damage to an area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 5. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Cars are seen after an earthquake hit Petobo neighbourhood in Palu, October 5. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager affected by an earthquake and tsunami is pictured at a hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 5. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A resident walks at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A resident affected by the earthquake and tsunami cries during Friday prayers in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 5. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cars as seen on a broken road after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A resident walks at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A sofa is seen among the ruins of a house after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian soldiers carry a dead body from the ruins of houses after an earthquake hit Balaroa sub-district in Palu, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A victim of the earthquake and tsunami is pictured inside a hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People staying at an evacuation camp for people affected by the earthquake and tsunami collect some food aid delivered by the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) in Donggala town, Central Sulawesi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A local resident stands next to damage cars days after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An excavator is seen among ruins of houses during a search operation following an earthquake in the Balaroa sub-district in Palu, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People wait to buy gasoline at Pertamina gas station in Palu, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Residents walk at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A resident walks near the beach after it was hit by the tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi Island, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 1, 2018. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
Residents carry their belongings after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view of the Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by a tsunami, after a quake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi, September 30, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 2, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
Debris and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Men walk on damaged road at Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 2, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
People search through debris in a residential area following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, September 30, 2018. Antara Foto/Darwin Fatir/via REUTERS
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, October 1, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
A man walks near the ruins of a house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, October 1, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
An aerial view shows bridge damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS
Cars are trapped in sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian rescue team searches for victims and survivors at the earthquake-damaged Roa Roa hotel in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 1, 2018. Antara Foto/Basri Marzuki/ via REUTERS
People drive motorcycles through a damaged road after an earthquake hit Biromaru village in Sigi, Sulawesi island, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents walk near Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 1, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Tado/ via REUTERS
The damage after the earthquake and tsunami is pictured in Palu, Central Sulawesi, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man stands in the ruins of his house after tsunami hit Lolik beach near Palu, Sulawesi island, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man walks near a truck that was trapped inside sinking ground after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Policemen walk at the ruins of a church after an earthquake hit Jono Oge village in Sigi, Sulawesi island, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Damaged properties and a ship are seen after the earthquake and tsunami hit an area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Michael's devastation from above
Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.
Hurricane Michael plows inland
Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force...
Kanye visits the White House
Rapper Kanye West sits down with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and violence in Chicago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Royal wedding style
Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding
Britain's Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Rescuers search for survivors after one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history slammed into the Florida Panhandle.
Hurricane Michael's devastation from above
Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.
Hurricane Michael plows inland
Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm.
On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga
On the flight deck of the helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean.
Kanye visits the White House
Rapper Kanye West sits down with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and violence in Chicago.
Sports diplomacy in North Korea
Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.