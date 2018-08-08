Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS
Women ride a motorcycle through a collapsed office at the Bangsal port in Pemenang, Indonesia August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A resident shows a photo of missing victims believed to be trapped inside a collapsed building, as rescue workers continue searching in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 8, 2018. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
foreign tourists stands near damaged buildings as he tries to flag down a car following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
A mannequin is seen inside a clothing shop in Senggigi, Lombok Island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view of the collapsed Jamiul Jamaah mosque where rescue workers and soldiers search for earthquake victims in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 8, 2018. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
A family rides on a motorcycle through a crack on the street at Kayangan district in North Lombok, Indonesia, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Foreigners clean up damaged parts of their restaurant on Gili Trawangan island, North Lombok, Indonesia August 8, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
A villager worried about earthquake aftershocks and tsunamis carries a gallon of drinking water at an empty resort atop a hill in Senggigi beach, Lombok Island, Indonesia, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers worried about earthquake aftershocks and tsunamis sleep at an empty resort atop a hill in Senggigi beach, Lombok Island, Indonesia, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Foreign tourists carry their belongings on the beach as they leave Gili Trawangan island after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A life jacket stranded on a fallen tree is seen after the earthquake hit at the Bangsal port in Pemenang, Indonesia August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A soldier stands on a dock damaged on Gili Trawangan island, North Lombok, Indonesia August 8, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
A villager worried about aftershocks and tsunami holds his son next to a temporary shelter at an empty resort atop a hill in Senggigi beach, Lombok Island, Indonesia, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager stands near a collapsed house at Kayangan district in North Lombok, Indonesia, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents transport a horse as they evacuate their domestic animals on Gili Trawangan island, North Lombok, Indonesia August 8, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
An Indonesian policeman and his dog search for earthquake victims inside a collapsed building in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 8, 2018. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Villagers cook at their temporary shelter in Pemenang, Lombok Island, Indonesia, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Foreign tourists pull their suitcases as they walk past damaged buildings in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Villagers walk near their temporary shelter in Pemenang, Lombok Island, Indonesia, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
