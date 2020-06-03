Edition:
United States
Wed Jun 3, 2020

Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

A man walks past remnants of a building burned during demonstrations that erupted in reaction to the death, in Minneapolis police custody, of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man walks past remnants of a building burned during demonstrations that erupted in reaction to the death, in Minneapolis police custody, of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man walks past remnants of a building burned during demonstrations that erupted in reaction to the death, in Minneapolis police custody, of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman embraces her son after they stopped to look at remnants of a building burned near their home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman embraces her son after they stopped to look at remnants of a building burned near their home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman embraces her son after they stopped to look at remnants of a building burned near their home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2 / 14
Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3 / 14
A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4 / 14
A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5 / 14
Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6 / 14
A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman stops to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7 / 14
A woman and a boy stop to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and a boy stop to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman and a boy stop to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8 / 14
A man and woman stop to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man and woman stop to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man and woman stop to look at remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9 / 14
Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10 / 14
A pillar lies on its side inside a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pillar lies on its side inside a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A pillar lies on its side inside a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11 / 14
Two women sit at a bus stop near remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two women sit at a bus stop near remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Two women sit at a bus stop near remnants of a building burned during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12 / 14
Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris left after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris left after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Members of the community volunteer to clean up debris left after a building burned and collapsed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
13 / 14
The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations that have erupted in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations that have erupted in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations that have erupted in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
14 / 14
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to...

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Thousands of demonstrators took to a knee in the grass outside the U.S. Capitol, chanting "silence is violence" and "no justice, no peace," just before a curfew...

1:27am EDT
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes...

Jun 02 2020
Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...

Jun 02 2020
Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail...

Jun 02 2020

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Thousands of demonstrators took to a knee in the grass outside the U.S. Capitol, chanting "silence is violence" and "no justice, no peace," just before a curfew as peaceful protests against police brutality swelled in major cities.

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail ballots and the safety risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Crowds booed, chanted and made obscene gestures at the motorcade of President Trump as it sped through Washington, D.C. towards the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his remarks in the White House Rose Garden.

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.

