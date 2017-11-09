Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 9, 2017 | 6:45pm EST

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

A Texas state trooper helps erect a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Texas state trooper helps erect a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A Texas state trooper helps erect a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 16
Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 16
Fall window decorations are seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Fall window decorations are seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Fall window decorations are seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 16
A worker pauses (R) as repairs are made at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A worker pauses (R) as repairs are made at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A worker pauses (R) as repairs are made at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 16
The playground is seen outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The playground is seen outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
The playground is seen outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 16
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 16
Workers make prepare a new door at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Workers make prepare a new door at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Workers make prepare a new door at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 16
The bullet-riddled front door lies on the lawn at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The bullet-riddled front door lies on the lawn at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
The bullet-riddled front door lies on the lawn at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 16
A worker sweeps the walk at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A worker sweeps the walk at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A worker sweeps the walk at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 16
Workers make repairs and paint the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Workers make repairs and paint the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Workers make repairs and paint the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 16
A woman stands in the doorway of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman stands in the doorway of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A woman stands in the doorway of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 16
A Texas state trooper inspects a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Texas state trooper inspects a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A Texas state trooper inspects a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 16
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 16
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 16
A worker installs new doors at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A worker installs new doors at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A worker installs new doors at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 16
A man walks by the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man walks by the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A man walks by the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Next Slideshows

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

3:25pm EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

3:20pm EST
Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

1:55pm EST
Best of CMA Awards

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.

11:40am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Best of CMA Awards

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Pence pays tribute in Texas

Pence pays tribute in Texas

Vice President Mike Pence held a prayer vigil and met with victims, family members and heroes from the Sutherland Springs church massacre.

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast