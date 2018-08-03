Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election
Supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party celebrate his election victory in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Riot police arrive at a press conference due to be addressed by opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa, ordering journalist out of the venue in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A boy looks on as supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party gather to celebrate his election victory in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a media conference following the announcement of election results in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party gather to celebrate his election victory in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the military gesture to the photographer as they patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A supporter of the ruling ZANU-PF walks past a burnt vehicle at the party's offices a day after the clashes between security forces and opposition protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Detained opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) members are seen in a police truck outside the party's headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soldiers beat a supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa outside the party's headquarters as they await the results of the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters hold spent rounds and show injuries after soldiers opened fire outside the party's headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
