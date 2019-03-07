Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive

Leong Yuet Meng is assisted by her son Michael Tang as they prepare to open their shop for business. Lee Sah Bah, a hawker in his late 60s who sells Chwee Kueh rice cakes at less than S$2 a portion, says he also faces the prospect of his legacy dying...more

Leong Yuet Meng is assisted by her son Michael Tang as they prepare to open their shop for business. Lee Sah Bah, a hawker in his late 60s who sells Chwee Kueh rice cakes at less than S$2 a portion, says he also faces the prospect of his legacy dying out. His two daughters - one a lecturer at a university in Melbourne and the other an accountant in Singapore - won't take over his business. "I don't think hawker centers will exist in the next 50 years," Lee said. "It's too much hard work, we have to put in 16 hours a day sometimes. It's hot. Kids nowadays wouldn't want to work here." REUTERS/Edgar Su

