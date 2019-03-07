Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive
Hawker Leong Yuet Meng of Nam Seng Noodle House poses as she cooks noodles at her shop in Singapore February 22, 2019. Leong cannot walk more than 10 meters without assistance. Yet, the frail 90-year-old still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown...more
Leong Yuet Meng does her daily shopping for ingredients at a market in Singapore. Leong rises around 4 a.m. to do some accounting and prayers before her son drives her to the local market to buy ingredients for the day ahead. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A bowl of Leong Yuet Meng's wonton noodle soup. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., she is hunched over a pot of simmering noodles, slicing char siu - barbecued pork belly - or serving bowls of bargain-price hot food. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Leong Yuet Meng prepares wonton. "I try to do this as long as I can, but I am old," said Leong, one of many older food vendors or 'hawkers' in the Asian city-state. "I am afraid that all the experience that I have accumulated over the years will be...more
Leong Yuet Meng sits in her home in Singapore. The city has about 110 hawker centres - open-air food courts set up to house former street vendors in an effort to clean up the island in the 1970s - and their over 6,000 stalls are mostly packed. The...more
Leong Yuet Meng discusses with a friend about what lottery numbers to buy at her shop. Celebrity chefs Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsay have effused over typically Singaporean dishes like chicken rice; some hawker stalls serve up the cheapest...more
Leong Yuet Meng and her son Michael Tang, 66, prepare to open their shop for business. But the enthusiasm cannot mask one underlying problem - Singapore's hawkers are getting older and their better-educated sons and daughters are increasingly...more
Leong Yuet Meng prepares char siew or barbecued pork at her shop. The average age of hawkers is 59, according to a government report, well above the national workforce average of 43. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Leong Yuet Meng is greeted by longtime patrons and family friends outside her shop. To encourage Singapore's street hawkers to resettle into the centres in the 1970s, the government heavily subsidised hawker rentals. While around 40 percent of older...more
Leong Yuet Meng prepares char siew or barbecued pork at her shop. The government has introduced schemes in recent years to get veteran hawkers to pass on their skills to the next generation, teach business skills and subsidise equipment and rent to...more
Grandson Bryant Tang, 41, holds the hand of Leong Yuet Meng, 90, as they pack up to go home after a day of business at their shop. "A lot of young people do see it as an avenue to be able to create and be their own boss," 32 year-old coffee stall...more
Leong Yuet Meng enjoys her weekly game of Mahjong with her friends at home. Others say more needs to be done to make the business more lucrative longer term. "Before applying for that (UNESCO), I think they have to settle the problems in front of...more
Leong Yuet Meng takes her vitamin as she waits to leave her house for the market with her son Michael in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A black and white photo of hawker Leong Yuet Meng in her youth is pictured among her family photos at her home. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Leong Yuet Meng finds time to catch up with the news as she waits to be driven by her son to open her shop for business. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Leong Yuet Meng is assisted by her son Michael Tang as they prepare to open their shop for business. Lee Sah Bah, a hawker in his late 60s who sells Chwee Kueh rice cakes at less than S$2 a portion, says he also faces the prospect of his legacy dying...more
