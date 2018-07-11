Edition:
Agony for England

England manager Gareth Southgate with Harry Kane at the end of the match against Croatia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
An England fan watches the match in Millennium Square, Leeds. REUTERS/Jon Super

England players look dejected as the England fans applaud them after the match in Luzhniki Stadium. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An England fan looks dejected after the match in Luzhniki Stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

England fans look dejected after Croatia's first goal, in Flat Iron Square, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

England fans react as they watch the match in Trafalgar Square, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fan watches the match in Millennium Square, Leeds. REUTERS/Jon Super

A message is printed on a bin at Brighton Beach. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A Croatia fan holds up a sign during the match in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

An England fan watches the match in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

An England fan reacts in Flat Iron Square, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

England's Jesse Lingard looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

An England fan watches the match in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

England fans watch the match in Millennium Square, Leeds. REUTERS/Jon Super

England's Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Supporters of team England react after the game at the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

England fans watch the match in The Churchill Arms, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

England's Harry Kane looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women in a pub in Fulham react to play in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

England fans react during the match in Southgate, London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

An England fan reacts in Flat Iron Square, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

England fans react during the match in St Peters Square, Stockport. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

England manager Gareth Southgate looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

