Pictures | Tue Feb 23, 2021 | 10:39pm EST

Ahmaud Arbery remembered on anniversary of his death

A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood, during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood, during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A portrait of Ahmaud Arbery is pictured during the vigil at the church where Arbery is buried. Attendees brought their own candles and wore blue ribbons in his honor. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A portrait of Ahmaud Arbery is pictured during the vigil at the church where Arbery is buried. Attendees brought their own candles and wore blue ribbons in his honor. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, reacts during the vigil. Cooper-Jones filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, on the anniversary of his death. The $1 million suit also names police and other officials who did not initially bring charges in the case. It alleges the killing was racially motivated, stating that the defendants "were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animus, (and) discrimination." REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, reacts during the vigil. Cooper-Jones filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, on the anniversary of his death. The $1 million suit also names police and other officials who did not initially bring charges in the case. It alleges the killing was racially motivated, stating that the defendants "were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animus, (and) discrimination." REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Wanda Cooper-Jones looks on during a candle light vigil for her son. Filed in the U.S. Southern District of Georgia, the suit claims the Glynn County Police Department and prosecutors were part of a "deliberate effort to cover up Ahmaud's murder," as one of the accused killers was both a former police officer and investigator for the local district attorney's office. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Wanda Cooper-Jones looks on during a candle light vigil for her son. Filed in the U.S. Southern District of Georgia, the suit claims the Glynn County Police Department and prosecutors were part of a "deliberate effort to cover up Ahmaud's murder," as one of the accused killers was both a former police officer and investigator for the local district attorney's office. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A person walks holding a portrait of Ahmaud Arbery after the vigil. A video of the Feb. 23, 2020 death of Arbery, 25, in the coastal city of Brunswick sparked outrage across the country, with civil rights activists saying it marked yet another example of a targeted attack on Black man. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A person walks holding a portrait of Ahmaud Arbery after the vigil. A video of the Feb. 23, 2020 death of Arbery, 25, in the coastal city of Brunswick sparked outrage across the country, with civil rights activists saying it marked yet another example of a targeted attack on Black man. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A woman reacts during the vigil. A former Glynn County police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault, but only after state authorities stepped in about two months after the shooting. A third man, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the McMichaels in chasing down Arbery, police say, and shot a video of the incident on his phone. The clip appears to show the McMichaels confronting Arbery before the jogger was shot with a shotgun. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A woman reacts during the vigil. A former Glynn County police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault, but only after state authorities stepped in about two months after the shooting. A third man, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the McMichaels in chasing down Arbery, police say, and shot a video of the incident on his phone. The clip appears to show the McMichaels confronting Arbery before the jogger was shot with a shotgun. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A man lights a candle during the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A man lights a candle during the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones holds a candle during the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones holds a candle during the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People attend the vigil at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People attend the vigil at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People attend the vigil for Ahmaud Arbery. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People attend the vigil for Ahmaud Arbery. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A person holds a candle. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A person holds a candle. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People attend the vigil for Ahmaud Arbery. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People attend the vigil for Ahmaud Arbery. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones is embraced during the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones is embraced during the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
The grave of Ahmaud Arbery is pictured after the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The grave of Ahmaud Arbery is pictured after the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A man holds a candle during the vigil for Ahmaud Arbery. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A man holds a candle during the vigil for Ahmaud Arbery. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A portrait of Ahmaud Arbery is pictured during the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A portrait of Ahmaud Arbery is pictured during the vigil. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People stand in front of the grave of Ahmaud Arbery. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People stand in front of the grave of Ahmaud Arbery. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
