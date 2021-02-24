Ahmaud Arbery remembered on anniversary of his death

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, reacts during the vigil. Cooper-Jones filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, on the anniversary of his death. The $1 million suit also names police and...more

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, reacts during the vigil. Cooper-Jones filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, on the anniversary of his death. The $1 million suit also names police and other officials who did not initially bring charges in the case. It alleges the killing was racially motivated, stating that the defendants "were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animus, (and) discrimination." REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

