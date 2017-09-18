Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 18, 2017 | 4:15pm EDT

Air show over Athens

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 12
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 12
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 12
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 12
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 12
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 12
Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 12
Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 12
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 12
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 12
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 12
The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Cassini's close-up of Saturn

Cassini's close-up of Saturn

Next Slideshows

Cassini's close-up of Saturn

Cassini's close-up of Saturn

Images from Cassini, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn.

Sep 15 2017
Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.

Sep 14 2017
Oil spill off Greek island

Oil spill off Greek island

Oil that leaked from a sinking oil tanker on Sunday washes up on the beach of Greece's Salamina island.

Sep 13 2017
Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.

Sep 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast