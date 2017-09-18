Air show over Athens
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
